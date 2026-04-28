Drake's Albums Skyrocket Up Billboard Charts Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

All of Drake's studio albums are currently charting on the Billboard 200, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated project, ICEMAN. In turn, he stands as the artist with the most entries on the iconic chart.

As caught by Kurrco, the highest ranking project is his 2011 album, Take Care, at No. 27. Views comes after that at No. 43, followed by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 52, Certified Lover Boy at No. 60, Scorpion at No. 68, Thank Me Later at No. 75, For All The Dogs at No. 77, More Life at No. 128, and Nothing Was The Same was No. 167.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been celebrating Drake's success in response to the news. "I love Views. Lmao it's wild to think about how much people were hating on it when it came out Vs how it's held up remarkably well and is outperforming 99.9% of rap albums past and present. I was a lil kid singing my heart out to Keep The Family Close," one user wrote. Another added: "This is why Jay Z and M*dget Kenny team are so mad. They don't have the power to stop him. They will have all the interviews in the world to talk down on him, but the people chose Drake."

When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

The charting success comes after Drake finally confirmed the release date for ICEMAN, earlier this month. To do so, he unveiled a massive installation of ice blocks in a parking lot in his hometown of Toronto. He hinted at burying the release date somewhere inside on his Instagram Story afterward. Eventually, fans melted enough of the ice to find a blue bag containing the date, May 15, 2026.