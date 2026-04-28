Drake's Albums Skyrocket Up Billboard Charts Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Cole Blake
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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The news comes after Drake finally confirmed that he will be releasing his upcoming album, "ICEMAN," in May.

All of Drake's studio albums are currently charting on the Billboard 200, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated project, ICEMAN. In turn, he stands as the artist with the most entries on the iconic chart.

As caught by Kurrco, the highest ranking project is his 2011 album, Take Care, at No. 27. Views comes after that at No. 43, followed by $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 52, Certified Lover Boy at No. 60, Scorpion at No. 68, Thank Me Later at No. 75, For All The Dogs at No. 77, More Life at No. 128, and Nothing Was The Same was No. 167.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been celebrating Drake's success in response to the news. "I love Views. Lmao it's wild to think about how much people were hating on it when it came out Vs how it's held up remarkably well and is outperforming 99.9% of rap albums past and present. I was a lil kid singing my heart out to Keep The Family Close," one user wrote. Another added: "This is why Jay Z and M*dget Kenny team are so mad. They don't have the power to stop him. They will have all the interviews in the world to talk down on him, but the people chose Drake."

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When Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

The charting success comes after Drake finally confirmed the release date for ICEMAN, earlier this month. To do so, he unveiled a massive installation of ice blocks in a parking lot in his hometown of Toronto. He hinted at burying the release date somewhere inside on his Instagram Story afterward. Eventually, fans melted enough of the ice to find a blue bag containing the date, May 15, 2026.

Although he hasn't shared the tracklist, Drake has already released three singles from the project. They include "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. ICEMAN will be his first solo album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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