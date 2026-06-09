Eminem & JAŸ-Z To Appear On The New Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa Album

BY Alexander Cole
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Jay-Z And Eminem Perform And Launch "DJ Hero" - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Rappers Jay-Z and Eminem perform together on-stage at the launch of 'DJ Hero' at the Wiltern Theatre on June 1, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Eminem and JAŸ-Z hashed it out on "Renegade," and now, they are set to appear on another track together, very soon.

Back in 2001, Eminem and JAŸ-Z joined forces on "Renegade" off The Blueprint, and spawned one of the greatest collaborations in the history of hip-hop. Overall, it was an incredible performance from both artists, although some say it was one of the few times in which JAŸ was bested on his own song.

Now, it appears as though the two are going to get another collaboration with one another. However, the details surrounding this collaboration are actually pretty scarce. In August, Rakim, Masta Killa, and Kurupt are set to drop a collaborative album. According to executive producer M80, Hov and Em are on the same song.

M80 revealed the entire tracklist, according to XXL. As you can see in the post below, Em and Hov are going to be on the sixth track of the record.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Eminem & JAŸ-Z to Reunite

Once again, it is unclear what the context of their feature is going to be. Will they both have verses? Will they be sampled? Will they be performing a skit of sorts? There are no answers to those questions. Instead, fans are simply going to have to wait for the Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa album to be released.

However, the prospect of a JAŸ-Z and Eminem collaboration in 2026 should be enough to get fans excited. At the end of the day, these are two artists who are legends in their own right, and it is always nice to hear from them.

A song with both artists featured could very well steal the discourse for weeks, and it is something that we would absolutely love to see.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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