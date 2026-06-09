Eminem & JAŸ-Z To Appear On The New Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa Album

Back in 2001, Eminem and JAŸ-Z joined forces on "Renegade" off The Blueprint, and spawned one of the greatest collaborations in the history of hip-hop. Overall, it was an incredible performance from both artists, although some say it was one of the few times in which JAŸ was bested on his own song.

Now, it appears as though the two are going to get another collaboration with one another. However, the details surrounding this collaboration are actually pretty scarce. In August, Rakim, Masta Killa, and Kurupt are set to drop a collaborative album. According to executive producer M80, Hov and Em are on the same song.

M80 revealed the entire tracklist, according to XXL. As you can see in the post below, Em and Hov are going to be on the sixth track of the record.

Eminem & JAŸ-Z to Reunite

Once again, it is unclear what the context of their feature is going to be. Will they both have verses? Will they be sampled? Will they be performing a skit of sorts? There are no answers to those questions. Instead, fans are simply going to have to wait for the Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa album to be released.

However, the prospect of a JAŸ-Z and Eminem collaboration in 2026 should be enough to get fans excited. At the end of the day, these are two artists who are legends in their own right, and it is always nice to hear from them.