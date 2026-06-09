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Eminem & JAŸ-Z To Appear On The New Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa Album
Eminem and JAŸ-Z hashed it out on "Renegade," and now, they are set to appear on another track together, very soon.
By
Alexander Cole
June 09, 2026