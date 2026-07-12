JAŸ-Z Brings Out Eminem To Perform "Renegade" At Yankee Stadium

BY Alexander Cole
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Jay-Z And Eminem Perform And Launch "DJ Hero" - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Rappers Jay-Z and Eminem perform together on-stage at the launch of 'DJ Hero' at the Wiltern Theatre on June 1, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
JAŸ-Z and Eminem shared the stage tonight at Yankee Stadium for night two, which featured an homage to "The Blueprint."

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint tonight with a special show at Yankee Stadium. It is the kind of show that fans have been dreaming about, and so far, the artist has not disappointed.

He started the show by bringing out Slick Rick, which was a legendary moment. Videos from tonight's event have been sparse. There has been a lack of Wifi in the stadium, which has made the show a bit more intimate compared to last night.

However, some clips have been making their way to X. The most recent involves the classic Blueprint cut "Renegade." As it turns out, Hov was waiting to bring out Eminem for the occasion. Below, you can watch both artists deliver a phenomenal rendition of their landmark track.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

JAŸ-Z x Eminem

This is an incredible moment for all of the fans in attendance. Of course, JAŸ-Z is one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time, as is Eminem. When you put them together, you get nothing but greatness.

Last night, Hov brought out Nas. This time around, he has brought out the likes of Eminem. With a third show going down on Sunday, one has to wonder who else he plans on bringing to the stage.

This weekend has been full of surprises. From Beyoncé to Blue Ivy to Alicia Keys, the stars have come out for the legendary MC. All of New York City feels united in this moment, and it's nice to see a legend still getting his respect from his peers.

Stay tuned to HNHH for continued coverage of JAŸ-Z's performances at Yankee Stadium.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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