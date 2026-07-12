JAŸ-Z Brings Out Eminem To Perform "Renegade" At Yankee Stadium

JAŸ-Z is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint tonight with a special show at Yankee Stadium. It is the kind of show that fans have been dreaming about, and so far, the artist has not disappointed.

He started the show by bringing out Slick Rick, which was a legendary moment. Videos from tonight's event have been sparse. There has been a lack of Wifi in the stadium, which has made the show a bit more intimate compared to last night.

However, some clips have been making their way to X. The most recent involves the classic Blueprint cut "Renegade." As it turns out, Hov was waiting to bring out Eminem for the occasion. Below, you can watch both artists deliver a phenomenal rendition of their landmark track.

JAŸ-Z x Eminem

This is an incredible moment for all of the fans in attendance. Of course, JAŸ-Z is one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time, as is Eminem. When you put them together, you get nothing but greatness.

Last night, Hov brought out Nas. This time around, he has brought out the likes of Eminem. With a third show going down on Sunday, one has to wonder who else he plans on bringing to the stage.

This weekend has been full of surprises. From Beyoncé to Blue Ivy to Alicia Keys, the stars have come out for the legendary MC. All of New York City feels united in this moment, and it's nice to see a legend still getting his respect from his peers.