J. Cole's Setlist For "The Fall-Off" World Tour

J. Cole is currently on his World Tour for The Fall-Off. His latest album is supposedly going to be his last. Whether or not this is actually going to be the case is something that still very much remains to be seen. Having said that, fans are eager to see him on tour, just in case he does make good on that retirement promise.
Overall, Cole is one of the biggest artists in the world, and last night showcased that. He was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is his home. As you can imagine, the fans came out in droves to show love.
If you are going to be attending the tour, we have you covered with the setlist. Of course, it is pretty heavy in terms of tracks from The Fall-Off. Although there are quite a few classics here for all of the day-one fans to enjoy.
J. Cole Back On Tour
The Fall-Off World Tour Setlist:
- 39 Intro
- Two Six
- SAFETY
- Run A Train
- Poor Thang
- Legacy
- A Tale of 2 Citiez
- Fire Squad
- WHO TF IZ U
- Old Dog
- Raise Up (Petey Pablo)
- MIDDLE CHILD
- a lot
- Johnny P’s Caddy
- Lights Please
- 2Face
- In the Morning
- Nobody’s Perfect
- Work Out
- Can’t Get Enough
- The London
- She Knows
- The Let Out
- Bombs in the Ville / Hit the Gas
- January 28th
- Wet Dreamz
- G.O.M.D.
- Life Sentence
- Love Yourz
- Power Trip
- Planez
- No Role Modelz
- Quik Stop
- The Fall-Off Is Inevitable
Let us know what you think of this tour setlist in the comments below.