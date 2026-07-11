J. Cole's Setlist For "The Fall-Off" World Tour

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
J. Cole is officially back on the road for "The Fall-Off" world tour, and his first stop was in his home of Charlotte, North Carolina.

J. Cole is currently on his World Tour for The Fall-Off. His latest album is supposedly going to be his last. Whether or not this is actually going to be the case is something that still very much remains to be seen. Having said that, fans are eager to see him on tour, just in case he does make good on that retirement promise.

Overall, Cole is one of the biggest artists in the world, and last night showcased that. He was performing in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is his home. As you can imagine, the fans came out in droves to show love.

If you are going to be attending the tour, we have you covered with the setlist. Of course, it is pretty heavy in terms of tracks from The Fall-Off. Although there are quite a few classics here for all of the day-one fans to enjoy.

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J. Cole Back On Tour

The Fall-Off World Tour Setlist:

  • 39 Intro
  • Two Six
  • SAFETY
  • Run A Train
  • Poor Thang
  • Legacy
  • A Tale of 2 Citiez
  • Fire Squad
  • WHO TF IZ U
  • Old Dog
  • Raise Up (Petey Pablo)
  • MIDDLE CHILD
  • a lot
  • Johnny P’s Caddy
  • Lights Please
  • 2Face
  • In the Morning
  • Nobody’s Perfect
  • Work Out
  • Can’t Get Enough
  • The London
  • She Knows
  • The Let Out
  • Bombs in the Ville / Hit the Gas
  • January 28th
  • Wet Dreamz
  • G.O.M.D.
  • Life Sentence
  • Love Yourz
  • Power Trip
  • Planez
  • No Role Modelz
  • Quik Stop
  • The Fall-Off Is Inevitable

Let us know what you think of this tour setlist in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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