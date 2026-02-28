J. Cole Drops "Old Dog" Video In Repair Shop After "Trunk Sale" Car Broke Down

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Old Dog Video Repair Shop Trunk Sale Car Broke Down
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole during the AT&amp;T Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole also spoke about ending his "Trunk Sale" tour and how much it meant to him amid his "The Fall-Off" rollout.

J. Cole is about to embark on a world tour for his new album The Fall-Off, but his "Trunk Sale" tour prepared fans in a very wholesome way. It seems like it came to a close after his Honda Civic broke down, but he still chose to make a special moment out of it.

At the Phoenix repair shop where the CD-carrying vehicle got fixed, Cole filmed and dropped the "Old Dog" music video in his latest and final "Trunk Sale" tour vlog on YouTube. The Petey Pablo collab puts on heavily for North Carolina, and it's very cool to see these impromptu releases.

The visual begins at around the 2:55-minute mark of the video below. J. Cole did something similar with "Legacy," dropping that music video in the middle of a vlog. With the final stop being in Los Angeles a few days ago, the "Trunk Sale" tour wrapped up with one last vlog. Although many folks have divisive opinions on it, every clip of Cole with fans or hanging out with his friends shuts the haters down decisively.

Elsewhere during this last "Trunk Sale" tour vlog, J. Cole reflected on The Fall-Off's rollout and what it means to him. You can catch these reflections at around the 20:20-minute mark of the video below.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

Is The Fall-Off J. Cole's Last Album?

He spoke on working on The Fall-Off for ten years and perfecting it, releasing other projects in that time more casually, and the fulfillment and happiness he feels now that he engaged with fans in person. Stepping out of a typically secluded lifestyle speaks to how proud the Dreamville artist is of this album.

"To see this much [love] in a condensed time period, person after person... You get to see the real-world result of the music," he expressed. "The Internet has f***ed s**t up so much for me where sometimes, you just see numbers. The number of views on a video or the number of streams. You become numb. What the f**k does that even mean?

"It's not until you actually see in person what it looks like, it reminds me of how it was," Cole continued. "When we first started, when we first sold our first mixtape out this trunk of this car, The Come-Up... The first real-world spotting of somebody playing your s**t. Somebody playing some s**t I made that I don't know. Now, fast-forward, we damn near 20 years later, and I'm getting to experience that all over again. I couldn't have gotten that by staying in the house. There was no other time to do this than this album. The way that I feel in my heart about this one, it deserved this, and I'm grateful. It was fulfilling. I got enough to last me the next 20, 30, 40 years of satisfaction. So I appreciate everybody showing love."

While Cole said he'll still make music, The Fall-Off is his last true album as "Jermaine Cole via J. Cole." It's the conclusion to his main story, but it's not the total end.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – Show Music J. Cole Greeted By Mob Of Fans As His Honda Civic Gets Repaired
J Cole Legacy Music Video Trunk Sale Tour Vlog Music J. Cole Drops "Legacy" Music Video In Latest "Trunk Sale" Tour Vlog
J. Cole Tour Presale Music J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Presale Draws Thousands Of Fans
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour Queens Deli St Johns University Music J. Cole Takes His "Trunk Sale" Tour To Queens Deli And His Alma Mater
Comments 0