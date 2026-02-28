J. Cole Drops "Old Dog" Video In Repair Shop After "Trunk Sale" Car Broke Down

J. Cole is about to embark on a world tour for his new album The Fall-Off, but his "Trunk Sale" tour prepared fans in a very wholesome way. It seems like it came to a close after his Honda Civic broke down, but he still chose to make a special moment out of it.

At the Phoenix repair shop where the CD-carrying vehicle got fixed, Cole filmed and dropped the "Old Dog" music video in his latest and final "Trunk Sale" tour vlog on YouTube. The Petey Pablo collab puts on heavily for North Carolina, and it's very cool to see these impromptu releases.

The visual begins at around the 2:55-minute mark of the video below. J. Cole did something similar with "Legacy," dropping that music video in the middle of a vlog. With the final stop being in Los Angeles a few days ago, the "Trunk Sale" tour wrapped up with one last vlog. Although many folks have divisive opinions on it, every clip of Cole with fans or hanging out with his friends shuts the haters down decisively.

Elsewhere during this last "Trunk Sale" tour vlog, J. Cole reflected on The Fall-Off's rollout and what it means to him. You can catch these reflections at around the 20:20-minute mark of the video below.

Is The Fall-Off J. Cole's Last Album?

He spoke on working on The Fall-Off for ten years and perfecting it, releasing other projects in that time more casually, and the fulfillment and happiness he feels now that he engaged with fans in person. Stepping out of a typically secluded lifestyle speaks to how proud the Dreamville artist is of this album.

"To see this much [love] in a condensed time period, person after person... You get to see the real-world result of the music," he expressed. "The Internet has f***ed s**t up so much for me where sometimes, you just see numbers. The number of views on a video or the number of streams. You become numb. What the f**k does that even mean?

"It's not until you actually see in person what it looks like, it reminds me of how it was," Cole continued. "When we first started, when we first sold our first mixtape out this trunk of this car, The Come-Up... The first real-world spotting of somebody playing your s**t. Somebody playing some s**t I made that I don't know. Now, fast-forward, we damn near 20 years later, and I'm getting to experience that all over again. I couldn't have gotten that by staying in the house. There was no other time to do this than this album. The way that I feel in my heart about this one, it deserved this, and I'm grateful. It was fulfilling. I got enough to last me the next 20, 30, 40 years of satisfaction. So I appreciate everybody showing love."