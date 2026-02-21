J. Cole Drops "Legacy" Music Video In Latest "Trunk Sale" Tour Vlog

The visual begins at around the 2:50-minute mark of the video below, and features the Dreamville rapper spitting bars and singing next to a fancy car, later riding around in it while mouthing along to the track. The music video ends with a fan doing a DJ-style promotion of the CDs for sale.

Elsewhere, this new "Trunk Sale" tour vlog features more wholesome interactions with fans, key moments from meet-and-greets and CD signings, and some hooping. It's been very cool to see all of this develop not just on social media, but also through Cole's own vlogs on the multi-city trek. We'll see where he ends up next and whether or not more music videos will follow.

Did J. Cole Retire?

In addition, during this "Trunk Sale" tour vlog, J. Cole explained The Fall-Off and his retirement. He's not fully stepping away from making music or dropping projects, but he feels like he completed a story that he's not putting pressure on himself to top.

"So when you hear me say, 'This a suicide note / Come here and look what I wrote,' it's me basically saying, I'm done with that," Cole told a fan. "I took you to the end. I took you to 29 years old, 'cause that's when Forest Hills Drive dropped. So I took you back to 29. Then I gave you the life update at 39. I don't have nothing else to say as Jermaine via J. Cole. I'ma rap probably, I'll hop on a song probably. I might even f**k around. If I get inspired enough, I may do an album. But I don't care to continue that story."