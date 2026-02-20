J. Cole Makes TikTok With Fans During Alabama “Trunk Sale” Tour Stop

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole TikTok Fans
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
J. Cole recently made an appearance in one lucky fan's TikTok during his recent stop at Alabama A&M University.

J. Cole is currently making his way around the United States, selling CDs out of his Honda Civic on what he's labeled his "Trunk Sale" tour. Throughout the trek, the hitmaker has had several meaningful interactions with his supporters. During a recent stop at Alabama A&M University, he even made an appearance in one fan's TikTok, as captured by Kurrco.

This isn't the first time Cole has made a fan's day in recent days, however. Earlier this week, he also ran into one at a Nike store in Nashville.

The fan called up his groupchat on FaceTime, making his gratitude apparent. "Cole had a conversation with us," the face shared in a post on Reddit. "I showed him all my vinyls too and he greatly appreciated it. This made my day i can't like. Continues to bump The Fall-Off."

Read More: J. Cole Spotted Filming Another Music Video For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole has also made stops in North Carolina, D.C., New York City, and more. He announced his "Trunk Sale" tour earlier this month, describing it as a way to get back to his roots following the release of his new album, The Fall-Off.

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s," he wrote. "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

"When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do," Cole continued. "Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

Read More: J. Cole Surpasses 100 Career Entries On The Billboard Hot 100

