J. Cole Surpasses 100 Career Entries On The Billboard Hot 100

J. Cole has now logged over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the course of his career. He reached the milestone after the latest update following the release of his new album, The Fall-Off. The project helped Cole notch a total of 21 songs on the chart dated February 21.

The highest of his tracks is “Two Six," which lands at No. 16 on the chart. After that, there's “Safety” at No. 29, "Poor Thang” at No. 30, “Who TF Iz U” at No. 32, and his Future collaboration, “Run a Train,” at No. 33. The list ends at No 100 with “Quik Stop."

With 111 total entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Cole now ranks 16th for the most ever. Drake still reigns at the top with 362, followed by Taylor Swift, Future, the cast of Glee, and Lil Wayne. Other hip-hop artists ahead of Cole include Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage, among others.

In addition to the Hot 100, J. Cole is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with The Fall-Off. He earned the placement with 280,000 equivalent album units earned its first week of availability.

Following the success of The Fall-Off, J. Cole announced a world tour in promotion of the project on Monday. Pre-sale tickets are already available, and demand is through the roof.