J. Cole Surpasses 100 Career Entries On The Billboard Hot 100

J. Cole has now logged over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the course of his career. He reached the milestone after the latest update following the release of his new album, The Fall-Off. The project helped Cole notch a total of 21 songs on the chart dated February 21.
The highest of his tracks is “Two Six," which lands at No. 16 on the chart. After that, there's “Safety” at No. 29, "Poor Thang” at No. 30, “Who TF Iz U” at No. 32, and his Future collaboration, “Run a Train,” at No. 33. The list ends at No 100 with “Quik Stop."
With 111 total entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Cole now ranks 16th for the most ever. Drake still reigns at the top with 362, followed by Taylor Swift, Future, the cast of Glee, and Lil Wayne. Other hip-hop artists ahead of Cole include Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage, among others.
In addition to the Hot 100, J. Cole is at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with The Fall-Off. He earned the placement with 280,000 equivalent album units earned its first week of availability.
Read More: J. Cole Makes Fans’ Day With A FaceTime Call
J. Cole's Tour Dates
Following the success of The Fall-Off, J. Cole announced a world tour in promotion of the project on Monday. Pre-sale tickets are already available, and demand is through the roof.
Cole has already hinted at his plans from there, telling fans during a recent "AMA" on social media that he wants to focus on producing music for other artists. "I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top," he wrote.