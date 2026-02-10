J. Cole Provides An Update On The Status Of "It's A Boy"

J. Cole says that he is still going to release his mixtape, It's a Boy, despite planning to step away from his own music after dropping The Fall-Off, last Friday. With Cole having described that project as his final album, fans have been nervous that they may never get to hear It's a Boy. Clarifying his plans during a recent "AMA," Cole confirmed that he still wants to put that project out.

"No it’s not scrapped," he wrote. "It will release. We almost put it out before the album. But with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process."

Is J. Cole Retiring?

Despite wanting The Fall-Off to serve as his final studio album, Cole says he's not done with music altogether. Elsewhere in the "AMA," he explained: "Thank you, it means a lot. I got a genuine love for music, and the blessing in dropping this album is that I'm highly inspired. I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write, I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top."

As for what producing for other artists will look like, he added in another message: "I wanna make beats, produce for other artists, even if I'm not making the beat. Just helping to craft the vision. That's a big passion of mine that I haven't been able to lock in on cuz for years my focus was on ME and my story. I think my gift is maybe even greater when I'm in a more selfless role."