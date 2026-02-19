J. Cole Spotted Filming Another Music Video For "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole popped into Nashville this week and part of that trip included this music video shoot for "The Fall-Off."

"Damn yall got over 1m people in the queues for the east coast and Midwest shows. West coast we gon get to yall soon," he said in a tweet. After that, he promised more shows for those who weren't so lucky to get their hands on tickets. "Man yall going crazy for real some new dates already added and some more coming along," he teased.

If you didn't hear, the Dreamville CEO announced the accompanying world tour for The Fall-Off on Monday. It's a massive trek as the rapper's 60+ date excursion will be taking him to 15 countries in the process. Several more have been added since that initial announcement and it doesn't sound like they are slowing down any time soon.

