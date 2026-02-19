J. Cole Spotted Filming Another Music Video For "The Fall-Off"

BY Zachary Horvath
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
J. Cole popped into Nashville this week and part of that trip included this music video shoot for "The Fall-Off."

J. Cole's road trip around the South and East Coast states brought him to Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week. During his time there, the superstar had a giant meetup with fans at Tennessee State University and popped in for a Facetime chat with a handful more.

But that's not all. During the daytime, Cole was spotted filming another music video for The Fall-Off. The clip, caught by Kurrco, shows the Fayetteville native rocking a casual, dark grey ensemble while leaning up against a vintage convertible.

So far, we have received one visual for perhaps the album's biggest hit "Two Six." That came out nearly two weeks ago and has amassed nearly four million views at the time of writing.

We don't know which song he's shooting a visual for here, but given the work put forth for the former, we expect it to be a banger.

It's been an incredibly exciting time not only for Cole, but for his fan base as well.

Read More: Tyler Reddick Addresses Viral Clip Of Michael Jordan With His Son

J. Cole Announces The Fall-Off World Tour

If you didn't hear, the Dreamville CEO announced the accompanying world tour for The Fall-Off on Monday. It's a massive trek as the rapper's 60+ date excursion will be taking him to 15 countries in the process. Several more have been added since that initial announcement and it doesn't sound like they are slowing down any time soon.

Given how much excitement there was for this album, it wasn't surprising to see fans struggling to get tickets for shows. Some were frustrated as thousands were ahead of them in the queues. Cole's manager, Ibrahim Hamad, offered much thanks to the rabid supporters.

 "Damn yall got over 1m people in the queues for the east coast and Midwest shows. West coast we gon get to yall soon," he said in a tweet. After that, he promised more shows for those who weren't so lucky to get their hands on tickets. "Man yall going crazy for real some new dates already added and some more coming along," he teased.

Read More: Kanye West & Travis Scott To Headline Italy's Hellwatt Festival

