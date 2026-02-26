Joe Budden’s Harsh Take On J. Cole’s “Trunk Sale” Tour Confuses DJ Akademiks

BY Caroline Fisher
Joe Budden Confuses Akademiks J. Cole
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
J. Cole's old Honda Civic recently broke down in the middle of his "Trunk Sale" tour, prompting Joe Budden to weigh in.

J. Cole is currently making his way around the United States selling CDs out of his car on his "Trunk Sale" tour, but recently, he hit a bump in the road. His car broke down while he was on his way to Los Angeles, forcing him to stop in Phoenix to get it fixed. Joe Budden ended up sharing his thoughts on the incident on his podcast, dissing the hitmaker in the process.

"If there's anybody in the world that could not be happier that J. Cole's Civic broke down, it's me," he said. "It's me, I'm not gonna hide. I can't, I jumped for joy when the news came across my feed that J. Cole and this stupid, performative a** Civic broke down like J. Cole knew it would. He came out and said, 'This is the Civic from '96 when I got my first--' That's a Civic you shouldn't be driving, Jermaine. Go get a new Civic."

"Stop with this f*cking, 'I'm rich, but I relate to you, college, this is the first car I drove when I had dreams.' You're talking about going from one side of the country to another side of the country in a car," he concluded.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Says He Was Offered Money For A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Hate Campaigns

Joe Budden Defends J. Cole

Just a few days ago, Budden rushed to Cole's defense when DJ Akademiks suggested that the "Trunk Sale" tour is performative. "He’s him, he’s in the Civic, he's driving around, he's meeting with his fans. Big turnouts at a lot of colleges. I saw Ak say that it was performative. What's wrong with performers being performers?," he asked. "There’s a billion ways to be performative, look at the way that he chose and what it represents.”

For this reason, Budden's take left Ak confused, as seen in a clip shared by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter/X.

Shortly before defending Cole, Budden also commended him for the first-week sales of his new album, The Fall-Off. "Congratulations to J. Cole, really big number," he said. "I'm really not shocked by it. He's still big three. I know the narrative... but he is."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Young Thug & Lil Baby Can’t Succeed Without Gunna

