Recently, Young Thug and Lil Baby linked up, sparking speculation that a new collab could be on the way. According to DJ Akademiks, however, he's not exactly looking forward to whatever they might be cooking up. During a recent livestream, the internet personality admitted that his expectations aren't high, and that he believes the duo should look to their peers for help if they want to make anything memorable.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," he explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."

"They better be driving to Gunna's crib," Ak continued. "They better put in the GPS, 'Gunna Wunna's crib.' Straight up. [...] This is damn near the ice bucket challenge. Y'all might as well just go to Gunna's crib. Gunna got the sauce, I'm sorry."

Do Young Thug & Gunna Have Beef?

"Lil Baby don't got no national hits right now," he added. "This sh*t's looking cold. Young Thug has the biggest fumble since he got out of jail. Biggest. We've never seen a fumble like this. From Gucci, to T.I., to YoungBoy, to Boosie. He did everything possible wrong and then dropped an album that was underwhelming at that."

While Akademiks seems to think Lil Baby and Young Thug need Gunna to be successful, it doesn't look like they'll be collaborating again anytime soon. During an appearance on the Its Up There podcast back in September, the YSL founder provided fans with an update on his relationship with his former friend.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he said. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail."