NBA YoungBoy previously called out Plaqueboymax for having a negative reaction to one of his recent songs.

Plaqueboymax doesn't understand why NBA YoungBoy is beefing with him and asked DJ Akademiks about the situation during a recent livestream. In a clip of the moment circulating on social media, Ak defends Plaqueboymax, suggesting that he's been critical of YoungBoy's work before, but it hasn't harmed their relationship. The drama comes after Plaqueboymax said he didn't like one of YoungBoy's recent songs.

"I've sat there in his house with him where I know he's played a song where he's like, 'Yo, I know Ak gonna like.' and I've had no reaction, and he didn't have a problem," Akademiks said. "I say that to you to say, he's not a n***a to go and beef with you and have a problem because you didn't like a song. Maybe he thinks you're sneak dissing."

Plaqueboymax responded: "How, though? Show me a clip of me being disrespectful to YB ever. If someone could show me a clip of me being like, 'f*ck this n***a.' I've never said that, I don't do that. I'll just say I don't like the song, bro. I f*ck with bro, I don't like the song though. Or, I'm not gonna lie, I don't like this project, but I'm just keeping it a buck. There's times I'm listening to this sh*t like, 'This is amazing.'"

Why Are Plaqueboymax & NBA YoungBoy Beefing?

Plaqueboymax had voiced his disappointment in NBA YoungBoy's track, "Headtap," during a recent livestream. "I'm not gon' lie, I don't like this," he said. "I don't f**k with this, I'ma keep it a buck. And YoungBoy ain't been missing for me. But I don't f**k with this song."

YoungBoy fired back with a heated message on X (formerly Twitter). "Plaq you a b***h!!" he wrote. "You could’ve been reacted and said you ain’t like that song you just do li h*e s**t like a girl sit this one out my boy I ain’t gone play with you. & dont respond to me f**k you. P***y!!"

Max later reacted to the post on his stream, saying: "Gang, I listened to your song. I said, 'I'm not gon' lie, bro, I don't like this song.' But YB, I f**k with you heavy, bro. I just don't like this song. If that's girl s**t, me giving my opinion, I don't understand, bro. I genuinely don't understand. This s**t don't make no sense. Is this his account for real, for real? Bro, all these n***as is calling me, bro."

