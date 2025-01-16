Dave Blunts Calls Out PlaqueBoyMax For Trying To “Make A Joke” Out Of Him

BY Caroline Fisher 770 Views
TwitchCon 2024 San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Maxwell Elliot Dent, aka PlaqueBoyMax, attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Dave Blunts is convinced PlaqueBoyMax doesn't like him.

Recently, Dave Blunts shared his thoughts on popular internet personality PlaqueBoyMax, revealing that he doesn't think he has the best intentions. In a new clip, he's seen chatting with another streamer, N3on. The performer admits that he's not sure whether or not PlaqueBoyMax likes him, as the invitations he's received from him in the past haven't been music-related at all.

"He doesn't like me. He invited me to do weird sh*t," he said before N3on suggested they work on a song together. "We did," he responded. "When I was in a stream, we made a song. But he doesn't like me, bro. I don't know why he does not like me." He continued, recalling some of the times he's been invited to join one of PlaqueBoyMax's streams. Dave speculated that he wasn't being invited for the right reasons and that PlaqueBoyMax just wanted to make a joke out of him.

Read More: Dave Blunts Puts Summrs On Blast For Laughing At His Health Issues

Dave Blunts Reveals Why He Thinks PlaqueBoyMax Doesn't Like Him

"He just invites me back to do weird sh*t," he explained. "Like, 'Hey bro, do you wanna be a judge on a cooking show?' I'm like, 'Why the f**k would I wanna be a judge. Did you invite me 'cause I'm big? I'm an artist. I make music.' Then he invited me to be the FaZe Santa Claus. Why the f**k would I wanna be Santa Claus? Why are you inviting me to make a joke out of me?" Dave Blunts isn't the first artist to raise issues with PlaqueBoyMax, however.

Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay also recently joined him for a stream, but things took an awkward turn when they were asked to stop smoking indoors. This resulted in the two artists leaving early, as well as a great deal of online back and forth. Fivio Foreign even appeared to diss PlaqueBoyMax in a new snippet he teased earlier this week.

Read More: Dave Blunts Reportedly Hospitalized After Throwing Purple Tracksuit Out

[Via]

