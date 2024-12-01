Lil Bibby Shares Advice For Dave Blunts After His Viral Oxygen Tank Performance

Lil Bibby says Dave Blunts should "put the cup down."

Lil Bibby poked fun at Dave Blunts following his viral performance at the 4th Annual Juice WRLD Day at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend. Sharing a picture of Blunts on Instagram, Bibby wrote: "Put the cup down!!" Blunts made headlines during the event for performing on stage with an oxygen tank.

Fans had mixed responses to the trolling in the comments section. "So your artist dies from a drug overdose then you promote this kinda stuff," one user wrote, referencing Juice WRLD. Another added: "It’s not funny anymore, i genuinely hope he can overcome this extreme weight." Others requested a deluxe version of Juice's new posthumous album, The Party Never Ends.

Lil Bibby Performs During 106 & Park

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Recording artist Lil Bibby performs during 106 & Park at BET studio on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

While on stage at Juice WRLD Day, Blunts also called out Snoop Dogg, who had recently made fun of him on Instagram. Sharing a video of Blunts singing his song, "The Cup," Snoop wrote: "We’ll put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup," with laughing emojis. On stage at Juice WRLD Day, Blunts asked the audience whether they have a problem with him sitting on the stage and then exclaimed: "Get the f*ck off my d*ck, Snoop Dogg."

Lil Bibby Trolls Dave Blunts