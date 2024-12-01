Lil Bibby Shares Advice For Dave Blunts After His Viral Oxygen Tank Performance

BYCole Blake2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Recording artist Lil Bibby backstage at PlayStation Theater on May 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Bibby says Dave Blunts should "put the cup down."

Lil Bibby poked fun at Dave Blunts following his viral performance at the 4th Annual Juice WRLD Day at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend. Sharing a picture of Blunts on Instagram, Bibby wrote: "Put the cup down!!" Blunts made headlines during the event for performing on stage with an oxygen tank.

Fans had mixed responses to the trolling in the comments section. "So your artist dies from a drug overdose then you promote this kinda stuff," one user wrote, referencing Juice WRLD. Another added: "It’s not funny anymore, i genuinely hope he can overcome this extreme weight." Others requested a deluxe version of Juice's new posthumous album, The Party Never Ends.

Read More: 21 Savage & G Herbo Make Fun Of Lil Bibby's Gym Attire

Lil Bibby Performs During 106 & Park

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Recording artist Lil Bibby performs during 106 & Park at BET studio on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

While on stage at Juice WRLD Day, Blunts also called out Snoop Dogg, who had recently made fun of him on Instagram. Sharing a video of Blunts singing his song, "The Cup," Snoop wrote: "We’ll put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup," with laughing emojis. On stage at Juice WRLD Day, Blunts asked the audience whether they have a problem with him sitting on the stage and then exclaimed: "Get the f*ck off my d*ck, Snoop Dogg."

Lil Bibby Trolls Dave Blunts

Bibby, who served as Juice's manager, helped to put out the late rapper's fifth and final studio album, last week. It features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Benny Blanco, Eminem, the Kid Laroi, Offset, and Fall Out Boy. The project marks Juice's third overall posthumous release, following 2020's Legends Never Die and 2021's Fighting Demons. Check out Lil Bibby's post about Dave Blunts on Instagram below.

Read More: Juice Wrld's Estate Fulfills The Rapper's Dream By Dropping "Best Friend" With Fall Out Boy

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...