Snoop Dogg Can't Stop Laughing At Dave Blunts' Viral Juice WRLD Day Diss

Snoop Dogg has responded to Dave Blunts calling him out during his viral performance at the 4th Annual Juice WRLD Day at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend. On stage at the event, Blunts began by asking the audience whether they had a problem with him sitting on the stage before exclaiming: "Get the f*ck off my d*ck, Snoop Dogg."

Taking to social media afterward, Snoop shared a video of himself watching the clip while breaking into laughter. “That was funny, go head lil homie, I mean big homie…" he joked. "I ain't f*cking with you… I apologize to this n***a, he's still going off on me. I must be getting old." The back and forth comes after Snoop previously trolled Blunts online over his weight. In referencing Blunts' song, "The Cup," Snoop wrote: "We’ll put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup," with laughing emojis.

Snoop Dogg Performs In Phoenix

Snoop Dogg performs at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans have been sharing laughs on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Snoop. "funniest sh*t i seen this week lowkey shoutout unc," one user wrote. Another added: "Don’t diss em snoop he better hope his air tank don’t run out tho f*ck is he doin onstage who hospital he snuck out of”!!!!!!" Snoop isn't the only artist to respond to Blunts' performance at Juice WRLD Day. Lil Bibby also had jokes for the rapper who took the stage with an oxygen tank. Sharing a picture of Blunts on Instagram, Bibby wrote: "Put the cup down!!"

Snoop Dogg Addresses Dave Blunts