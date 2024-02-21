Snoop Dogg Recalls Supplying Legendary Rappers With Weed

Snoop Dogg recently recalled supplying several legendary rappers with marijuana before the legalization of the drug during the latest episode of his YouTube series, GGN. Speaking with Benny The Butcher about the Griselda rapper's weed strain “The Butcher’s Breath," Snoop explained that New York used to be known for having bad weed.

“You know what’s crazy,” Snoop began. “How, and I’mma be honest, hey guys I’m just telling the truth, New York used to be known for trash used to be known for straight trash. No this is no joke you can ask the rappers n***a they used to have seeds and all kind of sh*t in they sh*t they could be rolling up a blunt putting seeds and sticks you be like what the f*ck is you doing?”

Read More: Snoop Dogg On How Faith Has Helped Him Following Brother's Death

Snoop Dogg Attends 1993 MTV Movie Awards With Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre during 1993 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Snoop continued: “Sh*t they didn’t know no better until n***a start catching that flight, f*cking with the real n***as out here [West Coast] cuz we f*ck with y’all and n***a show the n***as what that sh*t was and n***as saind, ‘Well we can’t get it there, how about we just get it there,’ you dig—and the connection was connected and there you have it weed stories one-on-one.” In particular, Snoop referenced members of Wu-Tang Clan, Roc-A-Fella, and more. Check out Snoop's full conversation with Benny The Butcher below.

Snoop Dogg Sits Down With Benny The Butcher

On the music front, Snoop recently confirmed that his collaborative album with Dr. Dre, Missionary, is nearing a release. “I’m in the lab with Dr. Dre right now. That’s Death Row/Aftermath. We finishing that up right now, tidying up the pieces to that. He’s a perfectionist," Snoop said on All The Smoke podcast, last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg and Benny The Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reach Final Stages Of New Album "Missionary"

[Via]