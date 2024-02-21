Snoop Dogg On How Faith Has Helped Him Following Brother's Death

Snoop Dogg explained that faith and his family have been helping him get through the loss of his brother, Bing Worthington, who passed away at the age of 44, last week. Snoop shared a montage of family photos soundtracked to October London’s “Mulholland Drive" on Instagram, Tuesday.

“Prayer n family getting my spirit bac in order. RIP @badabing33," Snoop captioned the post. In response, fans shared plenty of supportive messages for the rapper. "Im deeply sorry for your loss !!! You know we’re here for all of you! May Gods comfort & your memories forever remain with you! WE LOVE YOU," one comment reads. Another fan adds: "Snoop, our prayers and thoughts sincerely go out to you, your family, your friends and the other family’s here who are going through this difficult time. Peace be with you."

Snoop Dogg Attends MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

The loss of Bing comes for Snoop less than three years after the death of their mother, Beverly Tate. The rapper announced her passing in October 2021. “Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “TWMA [Til we meet again].” When announcing Bing's passing, Snoop noted that he's "bac wit momma." Check out his latest post for Bing below.

Snoop Dogg Shares Video Of His Family

Worthington worked with Snoop on a number of occasions over the years in the capacity of a tour manager and business partner. He also ventured into his own hip-hop career and joined the short-lived group, Lifestyle. “When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together," Worthington explained to Vice in 2016. "My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like 'why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

