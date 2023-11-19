Snoop Dogg Relying On A “Natural High” Since Quitting Weed

Last week, Snoop Dogg took to social media to announce that he's decided to quit smoking weed. The news caught his fans and peers by surprise, as the Long Beach native has become nearly synonymous with cannabis culture. While he didn't provide too many details as to why he made the decision, it looks like he's stuck to it so far.

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," he wrote. "Please respect my privacy at this time." Now, he's hopped on Instagram once again, updating fans on how the process is going. He posted a sleepy, black-and-white selfie, captioning the photo "natural high." From the looks of things, the hitmaker is having a tough go at the moment. As he was a heavy smoker for several years, fans can't blame him.

Quitting Hasn't Been Easy For Snoop

While Snoop hasn't shied away from showing off the realities of kicking the habit, he's still managed to inspire a few of his peers to do the same. Coi Leray, for example, hopped on board shortly after his announcement, claiming that she plans to quit smoking after Thanksgiving. Meek Mill also followed suit, noting the different health issues he's trying to mitigate by quitting. "Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking," he declared on Twitter. "Ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half. I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!"

