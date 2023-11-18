Meek Mill Also Says He Will “Completely Stop Smoking,” Joining Snoop Dogg

It appears that Snoop Dogg has set a trend. After his announcement to quit smoking came yesterday, another rapper has followed suit. Meek Mill has now announced his decision to quit smoking, following in the footsteps of fellow hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg. Snoop's revelation that he was bidding farewell to his beloved "smoke" on Thursday (November 16) sent surprise through the industry, prompting Meek to make a public commitment to kick the habit as well. Taking to Twitter to share his resolution with fans, Meek Mill declared, "Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking. ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half. I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!"

The unexpected declaration sheds light on the often-overlooked health risks associated with prolonged cannabis use. Meek Mill's reference to emphysema serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless habits can have severe consequences. Emphysema is a chronic lung disease that can significantly reduce one's quality of life, making it a serious concern for individuals who engage in smoking, whether it be traditional tobacco or the increasingly potent strains of marijuana.

Meek Mill Quits Due To Health Reasons

The rapper's decision to quit is not only a personal health choice but also a candid acknowledgment of the evolving landscape of cannabis consumption. Meek's assertion that the "new weed" contains too many chemicals highlights a growing concern within the industry regarding the potential risks associated with modern cultivation practices. This unexpected announcement by two prominent figures in the rap world may trigger a broader conversation about the impact of substance use on mental and physical well-being within the music community.

In addition, Coi Leray was another person who announced she'd be following suit after Snoop. While Coi announced her departure from marijuana, she said she'd be doing so after Thanksgiving. Moreoever, as Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg embark on this unexpected journey to a smoke-free lifestyle, their candid admissions serve as a testament to the changing attitudes towards substance use in the music industry. It remains to be seen whether their choices will influence others to reconsider their habits and prioritize a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

