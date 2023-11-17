Snoop Dogg Appears Forlorn After Kicking Smoking Habit

Snoop Dogg completely shocked the world a couple of days ago when he revealed that he would no longer smoke weed. Overall, weed is a huge part of Snoop's personality. It has been a monumental part of his image, and he has always fed into that. However, he has decided to give up smoking, and he wants everyone to respect his privacy. Perhaps he will be sticking to edibles only from now on. Or, this could just be a stunt that he is doing for an upcoming Super Bowl ad.

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that the fans are shocked. Interestingly enough, he has inspired other rappers to quit smoking, as well. For instance, Meek Mill and Coi Leray have both said that they would no longer smoke. Regardless of these vows of sobriety, it does seem like the lack of weed is taking its toll on Snoop right now. In the Instagram post below, the legendary rapper showed off a selfie in which he looks quite sad and forlorn. The only thing in his caption was the smoke emoji.

Snoop Dogg Pushes Through

Clearly, Snoop Dogg is longingly thinking about being able to have a hit right now. After all, habits can be hard to drop, even if they are fairly harmless. He will simply just have to get used to this new predicament. That said, with time, if he stays consistent, he may not even think of smoking. Of course, that is if this is not just one big publicity stunt. Hopefully, he will be able to find some peace of mind during this difficult transition. We certainly empathize with what he is trying to do.

Let us know what you think of Snoop's decision, in the comments section below. Do you think this is all for show or is it real? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

