21 Savage & G Herbo Make Fun Of Lil Bibby's Gym Attire

21 Savage and G Herbo aren't typically known to be Internet comedians, but they can always find the humor in some odd posts that they come across. Moreover, Lil Bibby recently posted a picture of him in the gym with a Cuban chain and a watch on, which the two MCs found to be a pretty comical and cumbersome fit. "N***a ain’t never taking off that cuban [crying-laughing emoji]," the Atlanta rapper commented under his Instagram post, whereas the Chicago spitter had this to say: "Bro f**k is you steady wearing big a** chains & pateks to the gym for? Go to the club or sum [crying-laughing emojis]." "gotta wear da s**t somewhere [red drop emoji]," Bibby responded to the "Neph Nem" artist.

However, this is honestly much better press than what Lil Bibby's been used to these days, especially if you're a Juice WRLD fan. For example, fans have repeatedly accused him of selling the late Chicago creative's catalog, claims which he denied, and of overall mismanaging his legacy as an artist after his tragic passing. When calamities like this strike the hip-hop world, it's always very difficult to know how to move forward. When they strike musicians as beloved, influential, and successful as Juice, the pressure mounts even higher.

Meanwhile, beyond teasing Lil Bibby for his gym fit, 21 Savage is somewhat keeping busy in other rap realm happenings, if only in a one-sided manner. Folks might have already forgotten about the recent beef between him and Soulja Boy, one that Soulja was the main instigator in. While the London-born lyricist simply stepped in to defend his frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, the "Crank Dat" hitmaker is still looking for smoke. Who knows if this spat actually evolves into a rivalry?

Elsewhere, Lil Bibby's fellow Chicagoan G Herbo is trying to make sure his fans understand to draw a line between online clout and personal lives. He recently requested fans to refrain from asking him for a picture when he's with his kids, which is a very natural and reasonable idea. Maybe Bibby should've set those ground rules when it comes to his own social media posts. If he's at the gym, no ice comments allowed.

