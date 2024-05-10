G Herbo Asks Fans To Refrain From Requesting Photos While He’s With His Kids

It's no secret that being famous comes with a lot of perks, but according to G Herbo, it has its disadvantages too. Earlier this week, the Chicago-born performer took to social media to open up about one of them, which is being approached by fans while just trying to spend time with his family. He took to his Instagram Story with a message for his supporters, asking them to respect him and his loved ones if they ever spot him out in public.

“You know I show everybody love. I appreciate all the love I get from everybody,” he explained. “But it’s just something that bother me man and I really don’t even feel comfortable saying this but I gotta say it ’cause it happen over and over. If you see me out and I’m with my family – especially my kids – don’t ask me for no pictures man. I be going through the airport – I’m a real father. I be traveling alone.”

Read More: G Herbo Surprises Taina Williams With Lavish, Luxury Cars

G Herbo Has A Simple Request For Fans

He went on, describing how fans will approach him while he's holding his baby, expecting him to put the child down just to take photos. “And I don’t wanna rub nobody the wrong way or come off like I’m rude or an a**hole," G Herbo also added. But it’s just so disrespectful. Why would I put my baby down to take a picture for your Instagram? Just say wassup and keep it moving. I really appreciate the support, I f*ck with y’all but don’t do that, man. That sh*t ain’t cool.”

His message serves as a reminder that celebrities are people too, and deserve respect and privacy like anyone else. What do you think about G Herbo asking fans not to request photos with him when they see him in public with his family? Do you agree that it's invasive? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: G Herbo Hilariously Tries To Avoid Taina Williams’ Ruthless Punishment For Missing Curfew

[Via]