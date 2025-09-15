G Herbo says that he's hoping to marry his girlfriend, Taina Williams, and in turn, wants women to stop trying to message him on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story, the Chicago rapper explained that he doesn't have time to block everyone who reaches out to him.

“ANY B*TCH THAT THINK THEY KNOW ME OR THOUGHT THEY KNEW ME DON’T KNOW ME! I’M TRYNA MARRY MY WOMAN… I ACCEPT ALL ACCOUNTABILITY 4 WHAT I MIGHT’VE DONE IN THE PAST BUT THAT SH*T IS THE PAST & I’M LEAVING IT THERE," he wrote. Herbo continued: “I DON’T GOT TIME TO BLOCK A B*TCH I’M CHASING $$ JUST DON’T CALL ME…TOO MUCH MONEY ON THIS LINE TO CHANGE #s."

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "'What I might’ve done in the past' lmfaoooo n***a you did all that sh*t, I’m screaming," one user wrote. Another argued: Who told him that beefing publicly with his side chick gave husband material? The time he took to type this, he could have just blocked her."

G Herbo & Taina Williams Relationship

G Herbo and Taina Williams have been in an on-and-off relationship for several years. They share two children: a son named Essex, who was born in 2021, and a daughter, who they welcomed last year.

Herbo also shares a son with Ari Fletcher from their previous relationship. Appearing on BET’s For The Fellas, earlier this year, he discussed their blended family. “We’re all so deeply in love with our children, it’s just like we put all the personal stuff aside, because once we see all the kids happy.. they happy. Like now, they text each other, they planning birthdays and stuff like that. They got their own relationship, it don’t have nothing to do with me anymore and I love it,” G Herbo explained at the time, as caught boy Hot 97.