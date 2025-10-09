G Herbo On Marrying Taina Williams: “I’m Ready To Get On One Knee Right Now”

BY Tallie Spencer 294 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: G Herbo and Taina Williams backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
G Herbo says he’s ready to marry longtime girlfriend Taina Williams, telling Shannon Sharpe he wants to “get on one knee right now” after waiting to do things the right way.

Chicago rapper G Herbo is ready to make things official with longtime girlfriend Taina Williams. During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, the rapper opened up about his relationship and his plans for marriage. He revealed that he’s been waiting for the right moment to propose. “I’m ready to get on one knee right now," Herbo revealed.

Herbo explained that while he’s been deeply committed to Williams for years, he wanted to make sure he did things “the right way.” The couple have been dating since 2019 and share two children together. “I always wanted to wait until everything felt right,” Herbo continued. “I didn’t want to rush into it." Taina, the daughter of model Emily Bustamante and stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous, has been a presence in Herbo’s life through his musical success and personal challenges. The two have been on and off over the years.

Read More: G Herbo Supports Donald Trump Potentially Sending National Guard To Chicago

G Herbo Reveals His Plans For Taina

Moreover, this isn't the first time G Herbo has publicly said that he's wanted to marry Taina. Earlier in September of this year, he sent out a public warning to women to stop messaging him. He took to his Instagram story to explain that he doesn't have time to block everyone who reaches out to him.

“ANY BTCH THAT THINK THEY KNOW ME OR THOUGHT THEY KNEW ME DON’T KNOW ME! I’M TRYNA MARRY MY WOMAN… I ACCEPT ALL ACCOUNTABILITY 4 WHAT I MIGHT’VE DONE IN THE PAST BUT THAT SHT IS THE PAST & I’M LEAVING IT THERE," he wrote. Herbo continued: “I DON’T GOT TIME TO BLOCK A B*TCH I’M CHASING $$ JUST DON’T CALL ME…TOO MUCH MONEY ON THIS LINE TO CHANGE #s."

With the recent talks of marriage, it sounds like a proposal may be coming sooner rather than later.

Read More: Coi Leray Taps In With Bktherula And G Herbo For Braggadocious Anthem "Pink Money"

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Clark Atlanta Forever 2022 Homecoming Concert Relationships G Herbo Warns Women To Stop Messaging Him As He Wants To Marry Taina Williams 1.5K
45th Annual McDonald's All American Games Relationships G Herbo Hilariously Tries To Avoid Taina Williams’ Ruthless Punishment For Missing Curfew 3.3K
Prince Williams/Getty Images Music G Herbo Wants To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad 6.7K
2022 Summer Smash Festival Relationships G Herbo Seemingly Confirms Split From Taina Williams: "I'm Single" 6.5K
Comments 0