G Herbo On Marrying Taina Williams: “I’m Ready To Get On One Knee Right Now”

Chicago rapper G Herbo is ready to make things official with longtime girlfriend Taina Williams. During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, the rapper opened up about his relationship and his plans for marriage. He revealed that he’s been waiting for the right moment to propose. “I’m ready to get on one knee right now," Herbo revealed.

Herbo explained that while he’s been deeply committed to Williams for years, he wanted to make sure he did things “the right way.” The couple have been dating since 2019 and share two children together. “I always wanted to wait until everything felt right,” Herbo continued. “I didn’t want to rush into it." Taina, the daughter of model Emily Bustamante and stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous, has been a presence in Herbo’s life through his musical success and personal challenges. The two have been on and off over the years.

G Herbo Reveals His Plans For Taina

Moreover, this isn't the first time G Herbo has publicly said that he's wanted to marry Taina. Earlier in September of this year, he sent out a public warning to women to stop messaging him. He took to his Instagram story to explain that he doesn't have time to block everyone who reaches out to him.

“ANY BTCH THAT THINK THEY KNOW ME OR THOUGHT THEY KNEW ME DON’T KNOW ME! I’M TRYNA MARRY MY WOMAN… I ACCEPT ALL ACCOUNTABILITY 4 WHAT I MIGHT’VE DONE IN THE PAST BUT THAT SHT IS THE PAST & I’M LEAVING IT THERE," he wrote. Herbo continued: “I DON’T GOT TIME TO BLOCK A B*TCH I’M CHASING $$ JUST DON’T CALL ME…TOO MUCH MONEY ON THIS LINE TO CHANGE #s."