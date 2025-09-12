Coi Leray is feeling good, and it shows in this free-wheeling club banger "Pink Money." It features fellow femcee and singer Bktherula, as well as Chicago drill sergeant G Herbo. You can certainly point to her delivering her and Trippie Redd's child in June as a reason why she's feeling confident and braggadocious.
Of course, the rekindled couple split again earlier this year right after the Massachusetts native announced her pregnancy. So, it wasn't the best journey up until giving birth. However, Coi talked time and time again about how excited she was to become a mother.
Despite being naturally heartbroken after separating from the Ohio rapper, she maintained her anticipation as best she could. She still seems happy now, which is good to see.
Perhaps entering this new chapter in her life will lead her to going back to her rap-centric roots. "Pink Money" is certainly a start as Coi Leray's grizzlier delivery matches the dark, trap flavor on this record.
The bars aren't necessarily anything to write home about, but the energy works for a song about money, luxury items, and etc. Bktherula and G Herbo match her on their respective as well, so it's very cohesive listen all throughout. See what it's hitting for below.
Coi Leray, Bktherula, & G Herbo "Pink Money"
Quotable Lyrics:
Hop on a plane, go pick up a duffle and fly to the 'Raq later
Millions, I got all this sh*t off the muscle
Every n**** with me a piece off the puzzle
I went corporate, my big brother hustle
Run up, get shot in your sh*t, I don't trust you
Boy, if you ain't one of mine, it's f*ck you