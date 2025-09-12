Coi Leray Taps In With Bktherula And G Herbo For Braggadocious Anthem "Pink Money"

BY Zachary Horvath 158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
coi-leray coi-leray
Coi Leray is back with her first piece of music since giving birth to her and Trippie Redd's child in late June.

Coi Leray is feeling good, and it shows in this free-wheeling club banger "Pink Money." It features fellow femcee and singer Bktherula, as well as Chicago drill sergeant G Herbo. You can certainly point to her delivering her and Trippie Redd's child in June as a reason why she's feeling confident and braggadocious.

Of course, the rekindled couple split again earlier this year right after the Massachusetts native announced her pregnancy. So, it wasn't the best journey up until giving birth. However, Coi talked time and time again about how excited she was to become a mother.

Despite being naturally heartbroken after separating from the Ohio rapper, she maintained her anticipation as best she could. She still seems happy now, which is good to see.

Perhaps entering this new chapter in her life will lead her to going back to her rap-centric roots. "Pink Money" is certainly a start as Coi Leray's grizzlier delivery matches the dark, trap flavor on this record.

The bars aren't necessarily anything to write home about, but the energy works for a song about money, luxury items, and etc. Bktherula and G Herbo match her on their respective as well, so it's very cohesive listen all throughout. See what it's hitting for below.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist & The Ride or Die Myth In Young Thug’s Saga

Coi Leray, Bktherula, & G Herbo "Pink Money"

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop on a plane, go pick up a duffle and fly to the 'Raq later
Millions, I got all this sh*t off the muscle
Every n**** with me a piece off the puzzle
I went corporate, my big brother hustle
Run up, get shot in your sh*t, I don't trust you
Boy, if you ain't one of mine, it's f*ck you

Read More: Ranking The 12 Most Influential Air Jordans Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Coi Leray/Republic Reords News Coi Leray & G Herbo Collab On "Thief In The Night" Record 4.4K
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Coi Leray Resolved Nicki Minaj Beef In Private, She Claims 1.9K
Benzino and Ray J Behind The Scenes Video Shoot Music Benzino & Coi Leray's Financial Beef: He Says She Tried To Embarrass Him 953
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Coi Leray Teases New Banger With G Herbo Off Of "Trendsetter" 3.0K
Comments 0