Coi Leray Successfully Delivers Her & Trippie Redd's Baby Girl

BY Zachary Horvath 271 Views
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Coi Leray performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023. © Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Congratulations to Coi Leray for giving birth to a healthy baby girl! Her name is Miyoco. The femcee announced her pregnancy in January.

Coi Leray has just brought life into the world! The Massachusetts rapper and singer has just delivered a healthy baby girl and her name is Miyoco. Per No Jumper, she revealed this relieving but amazing news to her Instagram Story around 6:00 a.m. EST.

Leray can be seen holding Miyoco's adorable little fingers in her hands and it looks like she's already home safe in the photo. We don't have too many other details to share outside of that, but that doesn't really matter. Coi Leray has been extremely excited for this moment, enjoying the journey as she's gone along.

From excitedly showing off her progress to glamorous photo shoots and a big baby shower, it's safe to say that she's been more than ready to be a mother. Well, now she is, and we are sure that she's ready for the challenges and memories that await.

Since we can't report on too much else, let's talk about why Coi chose Miyoco. According to a May interview with PEOPLE, the 27-year-old told the outlet that she heard about the name through a friend. Her sister was given that name and when she did some reading on its origin, she fell in love.

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd

Per Ancestry DNA, "In Japanese, ‘miyo’ translates to beautiful and ‘ko’ means child or generation. This combination creates a name that embodies the idea of a beautiful and generationally blessed child."

Another reason why she chose it is because of how it "kind of has me and her father’s name kind of tied together." Of course, the father, who's Trippie Redd, is Michael Lamar White IV. The "mi" in "Michael" is there and "co" from her first name just made perfect sense in the end.

Speaking of Trippie Redd, though, he has yet to speak out on the birth of his daughter. He was not at the baby shower, and it hasn't been reported if he was present at the hospital. Of course, they split just days after Coi posted that Trippie cheated on her.

However, that remains to be alleged. But not too long ago, he did follow her back on social media about a week ago. In the end, we will have to see what happens with that.

