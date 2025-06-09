Trippie Redd and Coi Leray's rollercoaster relationship continues to add twist and turn as their baby soon arrives. It was revealed over the weekend that Trippie Redd is once again following Coi Leray on Instagram.

Fans would make the discovery and spread the news like wildfire. While Coi is pregnant, the two rap stars ended their relationship January 2025 after mere weeks of reuniting and announcing her pregnancy. The relationship would end due to Trippie Redd allegedly cheating on Leray while pregnant.

Trippie Redd would be seen with several women following the break-up, with a woman revealing that Redd and Leray ended their relationship before it was originally announced. Redd would not attend Leray's baby shower.

Coi Leray has spoken on the her situation with Trippie on numerous ocassions in interviews and social media. Trippie has never bashed Coi during the pregancy. He claims to have paid for Leray's baby shower.

Trippie Redd & Coi Leray

Fans has shared mixed reactions to news of Trippie following Coi again. Some love the development while others consider it toxic. One fan commented, "I wouldn’t be surprised if going through them emotional stages hit his line that talked it out now they back."

A user would tell others to mind their business, commenting, "Nothing to see here let’s just stay out of other folks business??? It’s summer time there’s way too much to do than worry bout d!ck & pvssy situations," while another agreed, commenting, "Man get out this man business."

A fan would mention the upcoming arrival of their child be a reason for him following her again. They commented, "Mean they kid bouta be born anyday now lol."

The two have been dating off-and-on since 2019, which a fan would credit to spinning the block again. They commented, "He playing with her at this point lol."