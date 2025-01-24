Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama

Benzino is catching flack once again on social media for his strained relationship with his daughter Coi Leray, but it's a bit more complicated this time around. If you didn't already know, Coi's recent social media post led many fans to believe that Trippie Redd cheated on her following their pregnancy announcement. "Nothing worse than being cheated on,” she shared online. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless." While we don't really know for sure whether or not any of this is true, people blasted the femcee's father for resurfaced comments he made a few weeks ago about Trippie and the temptations of infidelity.

"I mean, like, Trippie Redd been in the game a minute," Benzino remarked about his daughter Coi Leray's partner on the We In Miami podcast. "He got crazy fans, too. Man, they be going crazy. So you already know the groupie lines down the corner after every show. He, him as a man, is going to have to come to terms with that, with just him and God. I don’t want to be a hypocrite because I know what I was doing, but she’s my daughter. If you love her and you love the child and you plan on being with her, then… Nowadays with social media, it’s gonna be hard to do any type of cheating. But if you do it, just… Just… Just, you know, be respectful at it."

Even though Benzino could claim that he did not explicitly approve of Trippie Redd cheating on his daughter Coi Leray through these comments, it certainly isn't a good look. Elsewhere, he's previously spoken on their emerging journey into parenthood and how he feels about it.