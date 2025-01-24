Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama

Benzino is catching flack once again on social media for his strained relationship with his daughter Coi Leray, but it's a bit more complicated this time around. If you didn't already know, Coi's recent social media post led many fans to believe that Trippie Redd cheated on her following their pregnancy announcement. "Nothing worse than being cheated on,” she shared online. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless." While we don't really know for sure whether or not any of this is true, people blasted the femcee's father for resurfaced comments he made a few weeks ago about Trippie and the temptations of infidelity.
"I mean, like, Trippie Redd been in the game a minute," Benzino remarked about his daughter Coi Leray's partner on the We In Miami podcast. "He got crazy fans, too. Man, they be going crazy. So you already know the groupie lines down the corner after every show. He, him as a man, is going to have to come to terms with that, with just him and God. I don’t want to be a hypocrite because I know what I was doing, but she’s my daughter. If you love her and you love the child and you plan on being with her, then… Nowadays with social media, it’s gonna be hard to do any type of cheating. But if you do it, just… Just… Just, you know, be respectful at it."
Benzino's Comments About Trippie Redd Cheating On His Pregnant Daughter Coi Leray
Even though Benzino could claim that he did not explicitly approve of Trippie Redd cheating on his daughter Coi Leray through these comments, it certainly isn't a good look. Elsewhere, he's previously spoken on their emerging journey into parenthood and how he feels about it.
"It’s gonna grow her up," Benzino said of Coi Leray's baby with Trippie Redd. "I hope it does. Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see first-hand what I was going through. [...] Nobody really understood my relationship with my daughter before she was a rap star. Nobody was there, regardless of when me and her mother split apart… Believe me, that baby gon' know it’s granddad. It’s important for me to get my message to that baby. Regardless of whatever we’re going through, that ain’t got nothing to do with the grandbaby."