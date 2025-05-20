Kodak Black and G6Reddot surprised a lot of fans on Monday when they decided to team up for a new mixtape called Zap Stars. The project was released on Soundcloud and YouTube, with fans flocking to both platforms.
Overall, there are plenty of dope tracks on the project. However, today, we are taking a look at the song with Trippie Redd, Zoolin & Boolin. This is a track that contains some powerful melodic performances from G6Reddot and Trippie Redd.
Furthermore, Kodak does his thing at the start of the track, and the three artists show off some solid chemistry here. Ultimately, it is the kind of song that fans are going to come back to after making their way through the tape.
There are actually quite a few artists featured on this new mixtape. There are some underground artists here, as well as some bigger names like Trippie and Nardo Wick.
Moving forward, fans are curious about a potential Kodak Black solo album. The artist is staying active, so it is not outside of the realm of possibility.
Kodak Black ft. Trippie Redd & G6Reddot - Zoolin & Boolin
Zap Stars Tracklist:
- Gun Blazing
- Dirty Stick ft. Nardo Wick
- IHOP
- Can't Explain It
- Zoolin & Boolin ft. Trippie Redd
- Tweakin Like Melly
- Watch Yo Tone ft. 26COOP
- Healing & Destroying ft. Luh Tyler
- Star Status
- Take a Minute ft. Tee Stunna & Big Fredo
- Automatic ft. TTO KT
- Mulwulkee ft. Reign
- Boogey Man ft. Lil Crix
- Talking To You "Fucking You Crazy" ft. Taylor So Made & Just Brittany
- By Myself ft. DJ E Money
- Looking For You ft. FFAWTY
- Candy