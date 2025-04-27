Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & More Attend Shedeur Sanders' Draft After-Party

Shedeur Sanders may have fallen further than expected in the NFL Draft, but that did little to dampen his celebratory spirit. The Cleveland Browns’ newest quarterback marked the milestone with a star-studded party at Hyde & Seek, a renowned Dallas restaurant known for drawing celebrities and athletes alike.

Dressed in a black tank top, layers of glinting jewelry, and a backward Browns cap, Sanders looked every bit the rising star. His wide smile lit up the room, drawing attention from every corner. Yung Miami, among other guests, appeared visibly thrilled when Sanders showcased another side of his talent by grabbing the microphone.

At one point during the night, Sanders performed his track "Perfect Timing," reminding the crowd he brings more than athleticism to Cleveland. His smooth delivery and stage presence suggested he could command an audience just as easily off the field.

The lively event, cohosted by DJ Hollyhood Bay Bay, attracted a roster of high-profile names. Kodak Black, Shenseea, Loe Shimmy, and Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott all came through to show support.

Shedeur Sanders Draft After-Party

Notably absent was Deion Sanders, who chose to sit this one out, allowing his son to bask in the limelight with friends and fans. Sources close to the family say Deion wanted the night to belong solely to Shedeur, a gesture highlighting the pride and trust he holds for his son's journey.

Earlier in the week, Shedeur had experienced a dramatic slide in the draft. Once considered a potential first-round selection, he was eventually picked by the Browns in the fifth round at 144th overall. The drop surprised many analysts, some of whom had projected him as one of the draft’s brightest quarterback prospects.

Despite the setback, Sanders handled the moment with remarkable composure. He publicly thanked the Browns for believing in his potential and vowed to reward their faith. His resilience and humility in the face of disappointment only seemed to further endear him to fans and teammates.