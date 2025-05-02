Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich issued a public apology after his son Jax orchestrated a cruel prank on former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. The incident, which went viral in real time, led to heavy fines from the league and cast a cloud over an already difficult night for Sanders, who had been projected as a top pick.

Ulbrich spoke candidly about the situation at a press conference, apologizing not only to Shedeur and his family but also to Falcons owner Arthur Blank, general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Raheem Morris, and the entire organization. He accepted full accountability for failing to safeguard confidential information stored on his team-issued iPad.

“My son’s actions were inexcusable,” Ulbrich stated. “So were mine. We both take full responsibility. There will be no appeal. We’re committed to learning from this.”

Jeff Ulbrich Apologizes To Shedeur Sanders

According to the NFL’s findings, Jax Ulbrich accessed draft-related material on his father’s tablet, including private contact details meant for team use only. He then collaborated with another individual to impersonate New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, contacting Sanders during the second round to falsely inform him that he was being selected. Moments later, the caller revealed it was a prank. Sanders, clearly stunned, was left to process the deception while still waiting for his name to be called.

The Saints eventually chose another quarterback with the 40th pick. Sanders slipped to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns ultimately drafted him. The Falcons were fined $250,000, while Jeff Ulbrich personally received a $100,000 penalty for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information,” according to league documents.

In the days following the incident, Ulbrich and his son met with the Sanders family face-to-face. He praised their grace and patience, describing them as far more understanding than the situation warranted. Shedeur Sanders, speaking to Cleveland media after the draft, downplayed the call’s impact but acknowledged its immaturity.

“It didn’t really affect me,” he said. “It was childish, obviously. But people do dumb stuff sometimes. You saw my reaction. I kept it moving.”

Jax Ulbrich also apologized directly to Sanders through an Instagram post, calling his actions “selfish and shameful.” He thanked Shedeur for accepting his call earlier that day and asked for forgiveness. The younger Ulbrich admitted to ruining a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Sanders and promised to learn from the fallout.