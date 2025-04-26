Shedeur Sanders Celebrates Being Drafted By Cleveland Browns After Cruel Prank Call

Shedeur Sanders already has an established legacy in football thanks to his father Deion and their Colorado Buffaloes run. But like any hopeful great pro player, he wants to take his talents to the next level.

That's what made this year's NFL Draft so surprising, for which many folks assumed the Texas native would be a top five pick. But Thursday night (April 24) came and went with no selection, and the same happened the following day. Finally, on Saturday afternoon (April 26), the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick.

"Thank you, everybody who came to support," Shedeur Sanders expressed on his Twitch livestream in a clip caught by FearBuck on Twitter. "Thank you to everybody out there. All the fans. Thank you [to] the Browns organization for giving me a chance. That's all I needed."

"Our belief in God, that's all we care about," Sanders continued. "We know these decisions, things happen. Sometimes, it's adversity. We got to change it, though. We got to do different. You can't control that. So you just got to remain positive, stay happy at all times, and know God got you. I knew the whole time God had me. So I wasn't really panicking, 'cause I understood it's about perfect timing. So, in that case..." he concluded before playing a song.

Shedeur Sanders Prank Call

Following years of mock NFL drafts, other headlines involving salacious family speculation, and a lot of theories and guesses as to where Shedeur Sanders would end up, this is a massive moment. Although it was initially bittersweet, he seems confident and determined. That's a hard thing to keep up with so much pressure and media attention, but hopefully the road yields fulfilling results.

Also, this whole controversy also saw its fair share of cruel play. Per the Daily Mail, A group of pranksters pretended to be the New Orleans Saints' general manager Mickey Loomis and called Shedeur Sanders. This was on Friday (April 25), when Sanders was still undrafted.

It not only added insult to injury, but even appeared on social media, further fueling jokes and jabs. Shedeur seems ready to prove all the haters wrong, but we'll see how things pan out.