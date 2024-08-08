Shedeur Sanders And Brother Shilo Accused Of Sliding In Same Girl's DMs

On July 31, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, launched his own podcast, called 2Legendary. For the second episode, his brothers, teammate Shilo Sanders and older brother Deion Sanders, Jr., joined him. The episode has nearly 160,000 views since its release on August 6. The siblings discussed their father Deion Sanders, NFL compensation, and their passions off the field. They also took a second to laugh off a rumor that they go after the same girls.
At one point during the chat, Shedeur Sanders jokingly said: “This how them girls be on them podcast, ‘I really don’t know who that is that DM’d me. I really don’t know him.” After laughing, Deion Sanders Jr. took the joke as an opportunity to bring up a rumor surrounding his younger brothers and said, “Aye, speaking of girls saying that, Sanders’ kids [do] DM.” He quickly added “I’m just playing,” as Shilo Sanders said, “We don’t DM girls.” Referencing where the rumor started, he laughed and then continued, “I seen that, it was on a podcast just like this one.” While the brothers didn’t name names, it’s highly speculated that they were speaking about Winter Blanco from Bad Girls Club. During a separate podcast interview, Winter Blanco claimed that “two of the Sanders brothers was in my DMs at one point.”
Shedeur And Shilo Sanders DM Same Girl?
Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders clearly deny those claims, and it is unlikely that any more will stem from this brief back-and-forth. Some fans did take the opportunity to mention that famous athletes often end up in relationships with the same women, so it would not be impossible to believe that those two spoke to her.
Regardless, the top priority for the Sanders family will be to have a better on-field season than the last. The Colorado Buffaloes finished their first season under head coach Deion Sanders at 4-8. It was a noticeable improvement over the single win they mustered the season prior, but they will look to finish with a winning record at the very least. Shedeur Sanders is a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but any off-field distractions could impact his play.