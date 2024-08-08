Shedeur Sanders And Brother Shilo Accused Of Sliding In Same Girl's DMs

The Sanders brothers had some jokes.

On July 31, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, launched his own podcast, called 2Legendary. For the second episode, his brothers, teammate Shilo Sanders and older brother Deion Sanders, Jr., joined him. The episode has nearly 160,000 views since its release on August 6. The siblings discussed their father Deion Sanders, NFL compensation, and their passions off the field. They also took a second to laugh off a rumor that they go after the same girls.

At one point during the chat, Shedeur Sanders jokingly said: “This how them girls be on them podcast, ‘I really don’t know who that is that DM’d me. I really don’t know him.” After laughing, Deion Sanders Jr. took the joke as an opportunity to bring up a rumor surrounding his younger brothers and said, “Aye, speaking of girls saying that, Sanders’ kids [do] DM.” He quickly added “I’m just playing,” as Shilo Sanders said, “We don’t DM girls.” Referencing where the rumor started, he laughed and then continued, “I seen that, it was on a podcast just like this one.” While the brothers didn’t name names, it’s highly speculated that they were speaking about Winter Blanco from Bad Girls Club. During a separate podcast interview, Winter Blanco claimed that “two of the Sanders brothers was in my DMs at one point.”

Shedeur And Shilo Sanders DM Same Girl?

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders clearly deny those claims, and it is unlikely that any more will stem from this brief back-and-forth. Some fans did take the opportunity to mention that famous athletes often end up in relationships with the same women, so it would not be impossible to believe that those two spoke to her.