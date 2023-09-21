Deion Sanders Tells His Sons They Aren’t Leaving For The NFL Next Year

Deion Sanders intends on getting another year out of his sons in Colorado. While Shilo (senior) and Shedeur (junior) are draft-eligible in 2024, Coach Dad doesn't seem thrilled at the idea of losing the two key starters. “Shilo said, ‘Oh, wow, Shedeur, look. You gonna be in the NFL next year.’ I said, ’No he ain’t.’ …You all ain’t going nowhere,” Deion said in a video posted by Well Off Media. The comments were made while taking in the Denver Broncos' loss to the Commanders.

The Sanders brothers have been key additions to a surging Colorado squad this year. Shedeur (QB) has 1251 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games. His respective career bests are 3732 yards and 40 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Shilo (Safety) has 19 tackles and a pick-six. Both would likely be high draft picks if they declared. Pat McAfee has already labeled Shedeur as a top-three pick. However, it appears that they will have to wait until at least 2025 before they leave for the pros. If true, that means they will play a season of Big 12 football before leaving college.

Sanders Praised By Nick Saban

While he may be keeping his kids in school, Sanders is also getting high praise from some of the best coaches in the game. Alabama's Nick Saban spoke on Sanders during his weekly media availability. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders. First, he's a great person and he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. But I see their team playing well on the field. They play with discipline, they do a good job of executing, they've been able to score points, playing decent on defense. So all those things, to me, are indicators that he's a really good coach," Saban told reporters on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Saban noted that this was an opinion he had held prior to Sanders' arrival in Colorado. "He's always been successful whether it was Jackson State, high school or now in Colorado. His teams have always been well coached." Sanders began his coaching journey at his Prime Prep Academy in Texas in 2012. He also coached at Triple A Academy and Trinity Christian Community College before landing the Jackson State job in 2020. He went 27-6 with the SWAC powerhouse.

