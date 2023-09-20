Mad Dog Outlines Hilarious Plan For Watching Deion Sanders’ Colorado Take On Oregon

You can always rely on Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo to bring his signature wild flavor to First Take. The veteran TV personality joined Stephen A. and Marcus Spears to discuss Colorado's 3-0 start to the season and their impending Pac-12 opener against #10 Oregon. Then the segment went completely off the rails as Mad Dog outlined his exact plans for catching the night game on Saturday.

First, Mad Dog will be in Flagstaff visiting his son. His day starts with a run and some dog walking before he loosens up with a midday cocktail and a gummie and turns on the afternoon slate of college games. Once he's "good and sauced", he will call "Fat Rob" (his bookie) and drop "10 dimes" on Colorado before taking the rest of the gummie and watching the game. It's a truly wild plan and all we can say is that we hope he enjoys it.

Mad Dog Betting Big On Colorado Upset

However, perhaps the most surprising part of Mad Dog's day is the $10,000 bet on Colorado. Per ESPN, Colorado are 21-point underdogs against the #10 Ducks. Of the other four ranked v ranked games this weekend, only one other (Iowa @ Penn State) has a double-digit underdog. It's a major leap of faith in a program about to play its make-or-break game. Furthermore, given the competitiveness of the Pac-12 in the conference's final season, even just one conference loss could rule you out of the race for the conference title.

At the time of writing, Colorado has six ranked opponents in conference play. Their conference home opener pits them against #5 USC and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams. However, they must also take on 22 UCLA, #14 Oregon State, #21 Washington State, and #11 Utah. Let's hope, at least for the sake of Mad Dog's wallet, that Colorado can prove their doubters wrote and score the late-night upset in Eugene. Do you think Colorado can pull it off, especially without Travis Hunter? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

