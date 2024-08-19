Shedeur Sanders' Latest NFL Mock Draft Ranking Has Football Fans Up In Arms

Some football fans just love to hate.

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Deion Sanders, and the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. Overall, Shedeur was a sensation last season thanks to his play during the first four games of the year. However, as the season went on, it became apparent that the Buffaloes simply did not have the pieces to compete. Moreover, fans fell out of favor with Deion and his public comments about the other teams in the Pac-12. It was becoming too much, especially since the team's results were not worthy of around-the-clock coverage.

Now, the Buffaloes are set to begin a new season and the expectations are elevated, especially with how much Deion has been hyping up his team. Additionally, it is a big season for Shedeur who is looking to show NFL scouts that he is a top-tier prospect for the league. In fact, in a new NFL Mock Draft, Shedeur Sanders was projected as the first overall pick, where he would be going to the New York Giants. In second is his teammate Travis Hunter, who plays offense and defense. This Mock Draft has him going to the New England Patriots.

Shedeur Sanders Number 1?

As you can see in the tweets down below, many NFL fans were completely up in arms over this ranking. Many felt as though it is simply undeserved and that Sanders hasn't proven anything to deserve such a rating. After all, there are plenty of guys with better statistics and winning records who aren't even close to being projected first overall. One has to wonder if Shedeur will be able to prove his haters wrong, or if they will ultimately be proven correct.