Kodak Black Declines Photo With Rude Fan After They Say "F*ck You, Take A Picture With Me" At Kentucky Derby

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Kodak Black has a history of bizarre encounters with his fans. In the latest, the "No Flockin" hitmaker receives a photo request by a explicitly rude fan. Making an unexpected appearance at the Kentucky Derby, the fan says to Yak, "F*ck you, take a picuture with me."

In a video shared by Kodak Black, he recounted the situation: “Hey you, what’s your name? F**k you, take a picture. Let me get a picture.” Yak would share that he walked away after the approach. The fan encounter follows headlines of Kodak's genorosity in his home state of Florida.

Weeks before the Derby, he made headlines in Florida for covering rent for over 200 families in the Golden Acres community of Pompano Beach. Not wanting press, Yak was discreet about the payment. The news came to light only after local residents began posting their gratitude online.

Kodak Black Meets Rude Fan

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed the rapper's continued community payment. “He’s doing what he does best,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “Giving back to the community.” He noted that Kodak’s philanthropy often goes unnoticed. “He’s paid for funerals, college tuition, food, and even air conditioners during brutal heat waves. He’s supported the families of fallen FBI agents—even while facing unfair scrutiny from within the same agency.”

Artists making appearances at the Kentucky Derby is not uncommon. Nelly was one of the first major hip-hop artists to embrace the Derby scene in the early 2000s, often attending events like the Barnstable Brown Gala.

Drake and Jack Harlow, who hails from Lousiville, attended the Derby and shot a music video for their hit song "Churchill Downs. Harlow even performed at Derby events, cementing a local-to-global pipeline between Kentucky rap and high society tradition. Rappers’ Derby appearances often generate viral moments.

Kodak Black released his latest track, "Rain Snow," in February. He closed out 2024 with a Christmas-themed album, Gift For The Streets, which features B.G., Lil Yachty C-Murder, and Rob49.

