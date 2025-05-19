Kodak Black & G6REDDOT Team Up For Surprise "Zap Stars" Mixtape

Kodak Black and G6Reddot have teamed up for a new mixtape called "Zap Stars" which dropped seemingly out of nowhere.

Kodak and G6Reddot have a ton of chemistry and it certainly shines through on these tracks. It is always nice to hear from these artists, and it is good to get some new music on a Monday. Of course, earlier today, we got about three different diss tracks, so this is a bit of a pallet cleanser.

In fact, much of this album is a who's who of Florida rap. Nardo Wick is on the project, while a plethora of underground artists also make the tape. We have a feature from Trippie Redd as well which adds an injection of starpower.

Kodak Black is someone who drops out of nowhere quite often and that was the case on Monday with his new mixtape Zap Stars that was made in collaboration with G6Reddot. There are 17 tracks here and a ton of features.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!