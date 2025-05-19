Kodak Black & G6REDDOT Team Up For Surprise "Zap Stars" Mixtape

Kodak Black and G6Reddot have teamed up for a new mixtape called "Zap Stars" which dropped seemingly out of nowhere.

Kodak Black is someone who drops out of nowhere quite often and that was the case on Monday with his new mixtape Zap Stars that was made in collaboration with G6Reddot. There are 17 tracks here and a ton of features.

In fact, much of this album is a who's who of Florida rap. Nardo Wick is on the project, while a plethora of underground artists also make the tape. We have a feature from Trippie Redd as well which adds an injection of starpower.

Interestingly enough, the mixtape was posted to Soundcloud and YouTube, but not Spotify or Apple Music. A release on those platforms could be coming soon. But not right now.

Kodak and G6Reddot have a ton of chemistry and it certainly shines through on these tracks. It is always nice to hear from these artists, and it is good to get some new music on a Monday. Of course, earlier today, we got about three different diss tracks, so this is a bit of a pallet cleanser.

Only time will tell whether or not Kodak Black gives us a solo project in the near future. As for G6Reddot, we hope to continue hearing more from him as well.

Kodak Black & G6REDDOT - Zap Stars

Tracklist:

  1. Gun Blazing
  2. Dirty Stick ft. Nardo Wick
  3. IHOP
  4. Can't Explain It
  5. Zoolin & Boolin ft. Trippie Redd
  6. Tweakin Like Melly
  7. Watch Yo Tone ft. 26COOP
  8. Healing & Destroying ft. Luh Tyler
  9. Star Status
  10. Take a Minute ft. Tee Stunna & Big Fredo
  11. Automatic ft. TTO KT
  12. Mulwulkee ft. Reign
  13. Boogey Man ft. Lil Crix
  14. Talking To You "Fucking You Crazy" ft. Taylor So Made & Just Brittany
  15. By Myself ft. DJ E Money
  16. Looking For You ft. FFAWTY
  17. Candy
