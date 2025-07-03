Coi Leray Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Daughter With Trippie Redd

BY Caroline Fisher 262 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Coi Leray Photo Daughter Trippie Redd Gossip News
Coi Leray performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday October 7, 2023. Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Coi Leray gave birth to her first child with Trippie Redd just months after exposing him for alleged infidelity.

It's only been a few weeks since Coi Leray gave birth to her first child with Trippie Redd, a healthy baby girl named Miyoco. Regardless, her fans have been eager to hear about her transition to motherhood. So far, the "Players" performer has opted to keep this mostly under wraps. Earlier this week, however, she decided to give her supporters a quick glimpse at her life as a parent. She shared an adorable selfie alongside her newborn, as captured by The Shade Room.

Shortly before giving birth, Coi revealed that being a mother was already a huge motivating factor for her. “I keep God first, always—I have so many things to be happy about. I’m about to be a new mom, about to have a little girl,” she explained. “So, she gives me a whole different type of new motivation.”

At the time of writing, Trippie Redd has not publicly acknowledged his daughter's arrival.

Read More: Coi Leray Leaves Fans In Awe With Post-Baby Body

Are Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Together?

The new parents appeared to go their separate ways earlier this year. In January, Coi suggested that Trippie allegedly cheated on her in a post on her Instagram Story. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she wrote. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." She didn't stop there, however. In another post shared a few weeks later, she explained the importance of dicipline and commitment in a relationship.

“Girls don’t care if he got a baby on the way, married, in a relationship, just had a baby, happily in love, it doesn’t matter what it is, they gone always be there,” she tweeted. “What matters is a mans DISCIPLINE & the way he don’t play about his girl. He gotta be ready for commitment 100%.”

The following day, Trippie appeared to respond to Coi's post with one of his own, fueling rumors that he'd been unfaithful to the mother-to-be. “To every b*tch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again," he declared.

Read More: Benzino Shares Heartfelt Message About The Arrival Of Coi Leray’s First Child

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 6.4K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Life Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama 1.6K
Revolt World 2024 Relationships Coi Leray Leaves Fans In Awe With Post-Baby Body 2.9K
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet Music Benzino Reveals If He Thinks Daughter Coi Leray Will Allow Him In Her Child’s Life 2.0K