It's only been a few weeks since Coi Leray gave birth to her first child with Trippie Redd, a healthy baby girl named Miyoco. Regardless, her fans have been eager to hear about her transition to motherhood. So far, the "Players" performer has opted to keep this mostly under wraps. Earlier this week, however, she decided to give her supporters a quick glimpse at her life as a parent. She shared an adorable selfie alongside her newborn, as captured by The Shade Room.

Shortly before giving birth, Coi revealed that being a mother was already a huge motivating factor for her. “I keep God first, always—I have so many things to be happy about. I’m about to be a new mom, about to have a little girl,” she explained. “So, she gives me a whole different type of new motivation.”

At the time of writing, Trippie Redd has not publicly acknowledged his daughter's arrival.

Are Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Together?

The new parents appeared to go their separate ways earlier this year. In January, Coi suggested that Trippie allegedly cheated on her in a post on her Instagram Story. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she wrote. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." She didn't stop there, however. In another post shared a few weeks later, she explained the importance of dicipline and commitment in a relationship.

“Girls don’t care if he got a baby on the way, married, in a relationship, just had a baby, happily in love, it doesn’t matter what it is, they gone always be there,” she tweeted. “What matters is a mans DISCIPLINE & the way he don’t play about his girl. He gotta be ready for commitment 100%.”