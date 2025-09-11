G Herbo Supports Donald Trump Potentially Sending National Guard To Chicago

President Donald Trump has floated the idea of deploying the National Guard to Chicago, but has not fully committed to it yet. He's already done so in Washington, D.C., taking credit for a decrease in crime that started in 2023. Additionally, he has presented the idea of bringing the National Guard to New York City and Los Angeles, as well as Baltimore. Of course, the potential move has left a lot of civilians unhappy, but one person who's welcomed the idea is G Herbo.

Herbo was caught by TMZ at LAX on Wednesday. The outlet asked him about the potential moves that could go down in his home city. "Whatever you need to do to keep the kids safe, and the women," he said. "Whatever's gonna keep us safe and clean the streets, I'm all for it."

"I'm a tax-paying citizen, I just want everyone to get home safe," he continued.

Since his debut nearly 15 years ago, G Herbo has gone through some considerable personal growth. He left the streets behind some years ago. As he gets ready to celebrate his 30th birthday in October, he clearly has no interest in going back.

G Herbo "Went Legit"

Illinois governor JB Pritzker has routinely spoken out against federal government intervention in Chicago, but that has not stopped Trump. Like several major cities around the United States, ICE raids have been regular occurrences, with the agency indiscriminately targeting both undocumented and documented immigrants.