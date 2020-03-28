National Guard
- PoliticsD.C. & Capitol Police Reportedly Already Exhausted Ahead Of InaugurationThe first line of defense has allegedly been working around the clock to ensure things go smoothly at the upcoming inauguration. By Madusa S.
- RandomNational Guardsmen Sleep In Capitol Building Amid Threats Of ViolenceThe troops were photographed sleeping on the marble floors of the building preparing for the worst. By Madusa S.
- Gram50 Cent Reacts After Instagram Flags His BLM PostInstagram puts a fact-check sticker on 50 Cent's post after he compared the National Guard presence at BLM protests vs. Capitol riots. By Aron A.
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John
- PoliticsTrump Says He's Withdrawing National Guard From WashingtonAfter a week of clashes between law enforcement and protesters, Trump says that he's pulling the National Guard out of D.C.By Aron A.
- RandomKeke Palmer Pleads With National Guardsman To Walk Alongside ProtestersKeke Palmer joined the protest and asked a National Guardsman to walk with them, and when he told her he could only go to the corner, she said that wasn't enough.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNational Guard Arrives In Minneapolis, Appears To Shoot At ResidentsA member of National Guard can be heard yelling "Light Them Up" before shooting riot control ammo at people.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsGov. Cuomo Threatens To Sue Rhode Island For Keeping New Yorkers OutNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatens to sue Rhode Island over harsh new travel restrictions targeting New Yorkers in an attempt to slow Coronavirus spread.By Cole Blake