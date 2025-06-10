Cardi B has always been a relatively outspoken political voice within hip-hop, as evidenced by her Kamala Harris endorsement last year. Her issues with current United States President Donald Trump are well-documented, and they sadly have another massive chapter.

We're talking about the increased ICE raids in Los Angeles, which led to protests in the city and political tension between California and the nation's executive office. Trump deployed the National Guard to assist in immigration arrest efforts and quell protests, but citizens continue to exercise their constitutional right.

Per Complex, the Bronx femcee took to Twitter Spaces on Tuesday (June 10) to explain why she didn't speak out against the ICE raids and the convicted politician's efforts in previous days. She thinks outspoken criticism against Trump and the government will fall on vengeful and ignorant ears.

"Personally, the reason why I haven’t really said anything is because I could say something every single day about it and guess what? Nothing is going to happen," Cardi B reportedly remarked concerning Donald Trump. "Because Trump do not give one f**k about me or what I gotta say. I personally believe that he doesn’t like me. So if somebody don’t like you, and they say something or they do something, they’ll be like, ‘Oh word? Now I’m gonna show you.’

Cardi B & Donald Trump Beef

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He always gives dictatorship vibe," she continued. "I tried to warn people that this was going to happen. I don’t know nobody anymore in the White House, I don’t know a representative, I don’t know nobody in there. And if I talk about it every single day, he is not going to care. Actually, I feel like if I talk about it every single day, he’s going to deport more people on purpose to show you. […] Like, ‘B***h, I run this country.’"