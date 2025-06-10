Cardi B Drags Donald Trump Through The Mud For His Response To ICE Protests

Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015. © BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump's National Guard deployment while more hip-hop artists support the L.A. ICE protests.

Cardi B has always been a relatively outspoken political voice within hip-hop, as evidenced by her Kamala Harris endorsement last year. Her issues with current United States President Donald Trump are well-documented, and they sadly have another massive chapter.

We're talking about the increased ICE raids in Los Angeles, which led to protests in the city and political tension between California and the nation's executive office. Trump deployed the National Guard to assist in immigration arrest efforts and quell protests, but citizens continue to exercise their constitutional right.

Per Complex, the Bronx femcee took to Twitter Spaces on Tuesday (June 10) to explain why she didn't speak out against the ICE raids and the convicted politician's efforts in previous days. She thinks outspoken criticism against Trump and the government will fall on vengeful and ignorant ears.

"Personally, the reason why I haven’t really said anything is because I could say something every single day about it and guess what? Nothing is going to happen," Cardi B reportedly remarked concerning Donald Trump. "Because Trump do not give one f**k about me or what I gotta say. I personally believe that he doesn’t like me. So if somebody don’t like you, and they say something or they do something, they’ll be like, ‘Oh word? Now I’m gonna show you.’

Cardi B & Donald Trump Beef
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He always gives dictatorship vibe," she continued. "I tried to warn people that this was going to happen. I don’t know nobody anymore in the White House, I don’t know a representative, I don’t know nobody in there. And if I talk about it every single day, he is not going to care. Actually, I feel like if I talk about it every single day, he’s going to deport more people on purpose to show you. […] Like, ‘B***h, I run this country.’"

Elsewhere, Cardi B also asked Donald Trump to have more compassion for targets of these ICE raids, targets who have done a lot for the nation of the United States. But she also warned that Trump and these raids will only get worse with time, which is a dark reality to grapple with.

