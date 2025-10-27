Cardi B Complains About "Poor People" Who Voted For Donald Trump

News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B vented about the economy and called out voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Cardi B went on a fiery rant about Donald Trump on Instagram Live, over the weekend, targeting "poor people" who supported the president in the latest election. In doing so, she argued that Trump was never going to help them financially and called out his handling of immigration.

“Donald Trump was never for y’all poor motherf*ckers,” she said. “Donald Trump was never for the poor people. For the white poors, for the Black poors, for the Spanish poors, for the Asians, for the Indians… He don’t give a f*ck about none of y’all motherfuckers. When I talk about poor, I’m not only talking about poor people that’s under [the] poverty [line]. To him, even millionaires are poor! He don’t give give a f*ck about the millionaires like me, neither!”

“Now, Donald Trump was blaming the immigrants for America’s downfall,” she continued, as caught by Billboard. “Like, I do understand if a country wants to enforce more strict immigration laws. I understand that. However, he was using that as an excuse for the issues that we have in this country, in this economy. Now, how many f*cking immigrants has he deported? He has deported so many people. So, now the immigrants are deported, who are we blaming for the fact that we are practically going into a recession? We don’t even have food stamps.”

Cardi also joked about the viral clip of her mispronouncing Trump's name. “These are the type of things I was trying to tell y’all about when I was talking about the Trump administration… But all y’all cared about was me saying ‘Shrump,'" she said.

Cardi B Kamala Harris

Cardi B previously endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. Despite initially being hesitant to do so, she eventually spoke at one of her campaign rallies. In prior years, she was a supporter of Bernie Sanders.

Cardi's rant about politics comes after she released her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, last month. In the time since its release, she's made headlines for feuding with Nicki Minaj, BIA, and more.

