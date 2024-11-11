Cardi B Drops Nude Photo Of Melania Trump To Fire Back At Donald Trump Supporters

Cardi B fired back at a Donald Trump supporter on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, after the man shared a video from her days working at a strip club. "Just a reminder, she tried telling millions of people Kamala Harris was the right choice [for] America," the user wrote. Cardi clapped back by sharing a New York Post front page showing Melania Trump in the nude.
Fans in the replies are loving her post. "That’s right Cardi! They are such hypocrites!" one user wrote back. Another added: "I love this. I'm a new fan, Cardi! We're all hurting, we're all the same." Others did continue to troll her over the election results.
Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris
The post comes after Cardi recently warned Trump supporters about continuing to troll her on social media. After Kamala Harris conceded the presidency, Cardi said in a video online: “Y’all won, I know ya happy. Ain’t nobody acting like bitter losers. However, y’all need to leave me the f*ck alone. Because I got one more f*cking cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up.”
Cardi B Claps Back At MAGA Trolls
Check out Cardi's full post on X below. Prior to election day, she came out in support of Kamala Harris at one of the Vice President's rallies in Milwaukee. She explained why she initially hesitated on endorsing but eventually found herself supporting Harris. In the days since her loss, Harris has been spending time with her family. As for Donald Trump, he will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and the fallout from the 2024 election on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]