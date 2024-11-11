Cardi B Drops Nude Photo Of Melania Trump To Fire Back At Donald Trump Supporters

BYCole Blake
Syndication: Indianapolis
Cardi B will perform July 30 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cardi B Indianapolis © Shelley Mays/Tennessean.com via Imagn Images
Cardi B has been going at it with Trump supporters on social media.

Cardi B fired back at a Donald Trump supporter on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, after the man shared a video from her days working at a strip club. "Just a reminder, she tried telling millions of people Kamala Harris was the right choice [for] America," the user wrote. Cardi clapped back by sharing a New York Post front page showing Melania Trump in the nude.

Fans in the replies are loving her post. "That’s right Cardi! They are such hypocrites!" one user wrote back. Another added: "I love this. I'm a new fan, Cardi! We're all hurting, we're all the same." Others did continue to troll her over the election results.

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The post comes after Cardi recently warned Trump supporters about continuing to troll her on social media. After Kamala Harris conceded the presidency, Cardi said in a video online: “Y’all won, I know ya happy. Ain’t nobody acting like bitter losers. However, y’all need to leave me the f*ck alone. Because I got one more f*cking cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up.”

Cardi B Claps Back At MAGA Trolls

Check out Cardi's full post on X below. Prior to election day, she came out in support of Kamala Harris at one of the Vice President's rallies in Milwaukee. She explained why she initially hesitated on endorsing but eventually found herself supporting Harris. In the days since her loss, Harris has been spending time with her family. As for Donald Trump, he will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and the fallout from the 2024 election on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
