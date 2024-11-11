Cardi B Drops Nude Photo Of Melania Trump To Fire Back At Donald Trump Supporters

Cardi B has been going at it with Trump supporters on social media.

Cardi B fired back at a Donald Trump supporter on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, after the man shared a video from her days working at a strip club. "Just a reminder, she tried telling millions of people Kamala Harris was the right choice [for] America," the user wrote. Cardi clapped back by sharing a New York Post front page showing Melania Trump in the nude.

Fans in the replies are loving her post. "That’s right Cardi! They are such hypocrites!" one user wrote back. Another added: "I love this. I'm a new fan, Cardi! We're all hurting, we're all the same." Others did continue to troll her over the election results.

Read More: Cardi B Drops New Song Snippet To Celebrate Grammy Nomination

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The post comes after Cardi recently warned Trump supporters about continuing to troll her on social media. After Kamala Harris conceded the presidency, Cardi said in a video online: “Y’all won, I know ya happy. Ain’t nobody acting like bitter losers. However, y’all need to leave me the f*ck alone. Because I got one more f*cking cigarette in me before I start lighting your asses up.”

Cardi B Claps Back At MAGA Trolls