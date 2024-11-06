Cardi B Backtracks After Blaming Some States’ Hurricanes On Donald Trump Support

Did Cardi B cross the line?

Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, which has sparked mixed reactions from social media users and celebrities. While some are celebrating, others are crushed, including Cardi B. The "Enough" rapper has been a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris ever since Joe Biden dropped out of the race. She even spoke at her rally in Milwaukee last week, revealing that she didn't plan to vote until Harris was on the Democratic ticket. Needless to say, she's disappointed with the results.

As the number started to lean in Trump's favor last night, she took to X with a simple message. "We need a Hail Mary," she wrote. She went on to post a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption "I hate y'all bad." Clearly, she wasn't happy with how things were looking.

Cardi B Continues To Support Kamala Harris

Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was far from all Cardi had to say about the election results, however. In a now-deleted video, she also suggested that some states might experience hurricanes as a result of their Trump support. “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes,” she said. It remains unclear exactly why Cardi decided to delete the video. It's possible she was receiving backlash for it, or thought she had taken her shade a bit too far.