Cardi B Admits She's "So Nervous" For Election Day Results

Cardi B is anxiously awaiting the results.

Cardi B says she's "so nervous" for election day as Vice President Kamala Harris takes on former President Donald Trump. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday night, she wrote: "I don’t know why I’m so nervous for tomorrow… I feel like I’m running for president." The post comes after she endorsed Harris during a recent rally in Milwaukee.

Cardi's replies section is loaded with Donald Trump supporters baselessly alleging that she'll be headed to jail if their candidate wins the election. Others praised her for supporting Harris and caring about the outcome so deeply. "It’s because you care. It’s a beautiful thing to care so much for your country you worry for it," one fan wrote.

Cardi B Endorses Kamala Harris During Milwaukee Rally

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi previously refused to endorse the Democratic candidate when Joe Biden was still in the race, but changed her tune in Wisconsin, last Friday. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Cardi said at Harris' rally in the state. “I do not take lightly the call to show up, the call to speak up, the call to deliver a message that’s been on my heart a hot minute now." She continued: “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

