Cardi B Voices "Hate" For Trump Voters While Waiting On Election Results

News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
She's been team Kamala since day one.

The U.S. Presidential election was a nail biter on Tuesday. The world watched in anticipation as the tallies came in, celebrities included. Cardi B was one of the celebrities in question, and she made it clear to her followers that she was stressed. The rapper hopped on Twitter to voice her concerns about the outcome of the election. Donald Trump took an early and commanding lead in the electoral college, and Cardi B, an outspoken Kamala Harris supporter, did not like what she saw.

"We need a Hail Mary," Cardi B tweeted out on November 5. The rapper is typically very verbose with her wording. The conciseness, and the concern present in her tweet was noticed by her fans. Many replied in support of Cardi B's concern. Others, meanwhile, made fun of the "WAP" rapper's her involvement in the Kamala Harris campaign. "What was needed was not to have celebrities like you give endorsements, you have no credibility," one frustrated user wrote. "I was gonna vote for Kamala but then I saw you endorsed her and voted for Trump," another mockingly tweeted. Cardi B posted footage looking frustrated on her Instagram Story soon after. "I hate y'all bad," she wrote.

Cardi B Dubbed Trump A 'Hustler' During A Harris Rally

Cardi has always been vocal about her political affiliation. She supported Joe Biden during the 2020 election, and she recently gave a speech at a Harris campaign rally in Milwaukee. The rapper took the stage and made it clear that she believed Harris was the right person for the job. She also took shots at Harris' opponent, Donald Trump. She labeled the ex-President a "hustler," and not in the positive sense. "Hustling women out of their rights is disgraceful," Cardi claimed. "Hustling Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers, Trump Bibles…"

Cardi B's speech drew a mixed response from fellow celebrities. Her fans ate it up, while people like Danica Patrick and Azealia Banks openly criticized the rapper. Patrick threw shade at Cardi when she appeared during a Trump rally and bragged about not needing a phone. This was a reference to the fact that Cardi B read her speech off her phone. Azealia Banks, meanwhile, described the rapper's speech as "eye-gougingly cringe."

