Cardi B & Other Celebrities React To Donald Trump Winning The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Trump's big win has earned big reactions.

Today, Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election. He spoke to his supporters at a watch party in Florida after outlets like the Associated Press called the big win. “Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future," he said in part. “We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly... We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country.”

Unsurprisingly, the results have earned big reactions from social media users. Cardi B, for example, took to X as Trump's lead grew to weigh in. "We need a Hail Mary,” she wrote simply. Later on, she hopped on her Instagram with a selfie captioned "I hate y'all bad." Just a few days ago, Cardi B spoke at Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee. Prior to that, she defended the Vice President amid hateful comparisons to the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

Cardi B Is Fed Up

Cardi B is far from the only celebrity to share her take on Trump's win, however. 50 Cent took to Instagram with his reaction this morning, which was far different from Cardi's. "I don’t care how the fight goes, I’m leaving with the winner sh*t," he captioned some photos of him and Trump. "I still don’t know what’s going on 🤦congratulations! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." Lil Pump, who's been a vocal supporter of Trump for some time now is also trending on X for his reaction.

"God bless Donald Trump. Gas is gonna be cheaper. Taxes is gonna be lower and life is gonna be great," he wrote in one Tweet. In several others, he dissed some of the celebs who endorsed Harris, including Taylor Swift and Eminem. "This is the best day of my life," he also wrote. What do you think of Donald Trump winning the 2024 Presidential race? What about Cardi B and other celebrities' reactions to the news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.